Alloy Graduate Showcase – Hereford 12th May – 30th June

Alloy jewellers is pleased to announce the 16th Alloy Graduate Showcase taking place at The Courtyard, Hereford. Please join us for the showcase opening on Friday 12th May, from 7pm-8.30pm. The exhibition will be open at the Courtyard until the 30th June 2017 and features jewellery from this year’s Alloy Graduate Award Winners; Rachael Harman and Marcella Andersen. They will be joined by past winners Rose Grant, Elizabeth Terzza, Amelia Strong, Melissa Morgan, and Annie Mackay.

Alloy is a Herefordshire based group of jewellers, small metal workers and silversmiths at different stages of their careers. Formed by Mike Gell in 1993, the aim of the group is to bring designer makers together in a non-competitive and supportive environment. Alloy supports members in the promotion of their work and aims to bring designer jewellery and silverware to a wider audience by providing support and access to a well-equipped shared workshop at the Courtyard.

The group has run a graduate placement award scheme since 2000, to support recent graduates through the first 18 months of their business. Amongst numerous benefits, each year the winners receive reduced rate workshop usage, business mentoring and funding towards their first collection (subject to availability) from the Elmley foundation and Church of All Saints.

We hope to see you at the private view on Friday 12th May from 7pm-8.30pm. View more at www.alloyjewellers.co.uk