Batemans 4th November Jewellery Auction

It’s been an astonishing year for jewellery at Batemans; last month, Stamford’s most established auction house set a new record with a pair of 1930s Cartier ear clips which sold for £32,400 (incl. 20% BP), and they have another equally dazzling selection of jewellery on offer in their upcoming November sale on Saturday 4th.

The star lot is this stunning 18ct white gold and diamond necklace by Asprey of London. Set with one hundred and twenty six exquisite marquise diamonds, it’s perfect for some early Christmas sparkle, with an estimate of £25,000- £30,000.

No less beautiful is this timeless Must de Cartier gold bangle. Studded with diamonds and sapphires, it carries an estimate of £3,500-£5,000.

As ever, there’s a tempting selection of rings to choose from, not least this show-stopping diamond and Tanzanite flowerhead ring, estimated at £500-£800.

One of the most fascinating lots in the sale is this unusual this early Victorian evening purse, valued at £100-£150. Intricate and embroidered with initials, it is believed to have been a betrothal piece, with family history suggesting that it was once owned by Admiral Knatchbull. Will the bidders get swept away by the romance of it all? The sale on Saturday will reveal all.

For more information please visit www.batemans.com or call them directly on +44 (0) 1780 766466

Dazzling Results at Batemans as Cartier Diamonds, Jade and Fine Art Soar to Stunning Results

“At £27,000, then? I’m selling at £27,000? Sold on the phone at twenty seven thousand pounds”. And down came the hammer at Batemans in Stamford, on their top lot, in what was a sensational sale, on 7 th October 2017.

With items from the collection of Major-General Arthur Hay DSO OBE, whose family had been connoisseurs and collectors for generations, these stunning 1930’s Cartier Diamond Ear Clips were just the rather dazzling tip of the iceberg at Batemans. With each clip totalling over three carats in terms of diamond weight, the colour and match of the stones together with the precise setting and delicate Art Deco design meant these earrings were admired by almost every visitor to the Ryhall Road saleroom as well as by a large number of internet and telephone bidders. The estimate of £5,000 to £8,000 was sensible if perhaps conservative, and may well have enticed many of the underbidders in, selling finally on the phone for a hammer price of £27,000.

Ten telephone lines, commission bids, various internet bidding and several room bidders fought it out over two and a half minutes of exciting bidding.

The total of £32,400 (incl. 20% B.P.) is a new auction house record for Batemans following a third highest ever result of £20,640 (incl. 20% B.P.) only a few months ago for the golden Cadbury’s Conundrum Egg.