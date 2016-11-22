BENEVOLENT SOCIETY BALL – Thursday 1st December 2016

TICKET SALES STRONG FOR THIS YEAR’S BENEVOLENT SOCIETY BALL AND NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF JEWELLERS’ MEMBERSHIP AWARDS

The event, which is taking place on Thursday 1 december at the prestigious St John’s hotel in solihull attracted over 400 key industry guests last year and all looks good for an even greater turnout this year.

The evening starts with a champagne reception sponsored by the national exhibition centre and the NAJ’s membership awards adds a great deal of excitement as the nominees wait with bated breath to learn whether they have won one of these illustrious awards.

As well as helping needy people who used to worked in the jewellery, giftware, luggage and leathergoods and surface engineering sectors, the benevolent society has awarded, for the first time this year, two bursaries which will enable the winning students to continue their higher education.

Thanks to substantial sponsorship, the society has been able to keep ticket prices extremely reasonable for such an event with half a bottle of wine being included this year.

Says David Simons, Chairman of the society: “We raised over £30,000 in 2015 and with the help of our generous guests and we hope to increase this in 2016. I cannot thank our sponsors enough for their unstinting support, particularly jewellery & watch who are this year’s headline sponsor.

Guests will enjoy a great menu, and fantastic entertainment but, being a charity event, we have not forgotten the very popular tombola (comprising many new to market ‘gift of the year’ entries) and our unique and coveted auction prizes; the Cooksongold cash prize draw is enormous fun (and rather lucrative for the lucky winner).

Tickets are £1,020 (inc vat) for a table of twelve (includes one free ticket) or £92.40 (Inc vat) per person. Don‘t worry if you do not need a table for 12. Smaller parties can be catered for and the organisers will always liaise with those on shared tables.

And the sponsors are:

Jewellery & Watch, Aassay Office Birmingham, Charles Green & Son, Clogau Gold, Cooksongold, Diamonds Please, Gemporia, Hockley Mint, Lawrence Blunt ltd, TH March & co ltd, National exhibition centre, Retail Jeweller, Rivermounts jewellery, Andrew Macgowan, Arnold wills & co, Lionsorbet, Ravensden plc, The drop forge, HS Walsh & Sons, WB the Creative Jewellery Group and Chairman, David Simons.

To reserve your table(s) and for further details about the menu, and the fantastic auction and raffle prizes please visit http://www.batf.uk.com/en/benevolent-society/ or call gill price on 0121 237 1138 Jodie Littleford on 07530 118964.

See you there!