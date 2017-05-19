Breitling makes Trafford Centre Debut with store launch

INDEPENDENT Swiss watchmaker and ‘official supplier to world aviation’ Breitling, launch this month a 1,000 sq ft Breitling store in Manchester’s intu Trafford Shopping Centre.

The store’s décor echoes Breitling’s aeronautical ties and boasts exceptional levels of innovation, quality and function with high-spec design features.

The store is to be managed by Aurum Holdings the UK’s largest luxury retailer of brands including Watches of Switzerland, Goldsmiths and Mappin & Webb and follows the groups successful partnership openings and expansions with Breitling such as Bluewater in the South-East.

Visitors to intu Trafford Centre will now have the opportunity to plunge directly into the Breitling universe entering via an entirely glazed façade to a predominant use of a combination of American walnut and quadrillo wood panelling to ensure a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

A notable design feature is the 4.5m high vaulted ceiling that dominates the space, lowering toward the rear of the store for a more intimate customer service and sales lounge. Breitling’s iconic aviation theme abounds, brought to life with bold pop art paintings by acclaimed artist Kevin Kelly, reflecting the brands spirit of wit and humour. Additional particular design features include showcases adorned with a mosaic of carved aircrafts and Breitling’s pin-up girl who takes centre stage.

The exceptional location offers Breitling’s full range of watches, including its iconic Navitimer, Chronomat and Professional models, as well as the exclusive Breitling for Bentley collection. Open seven days a week, with servicing facilities for new and existing owners also available.

A celebration of the launch of Breitling Trafford is set to take place on 24 May from 6 – 8pm with attendance by the Breitling Jet Team, the world’s only largest civil aerobatics team flying on jets. The Jet Team will join Breitling Ambassadors Nigel Lamb, The Breitling Wingwalkers and The Turner Twins for the exclusive launch.

From 24 May until 28 May visitors to intu Trafford Centre will also have the opportunity to take flight as pilots in the Breitling Jet Simulator which will be located in Orient Way, as well as being able to see the L-39 C Albatross aircraft as flown by the Breitling Jet Team, located by The Great Hall.