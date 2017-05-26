BREITLING Trafford Store Launches with the Breitling Jet Team

INDEPENDENT Swiss watchmaker and ‘official supplier to world aviation’ Breitling, celebrated the opening of a new 1,000 sq ft store at intu Trafford Centre with an aviation inspired evening that included appearances by the Breitling Jet Team, alongside former Breitling Red Bull Air Race champion Nigel Lamb, The Breitling Wingwalkers and explorers The Turner Twins.

For the official unveiling of the store, guests were welcomed through the glazed façade by Breitling’s famous aerobatic Wingwalkers with the iconic sounds of Lilah Parsons on decks. They then had the opportunity to rub shoulders with Breitling Air Race Champion Nigel Lamb who thrilled the audience with tales of speed, and the explorers, Hugo and Ross Turner who delighted the guests with stories of their record-breaking expeditions. Each guest was then invited to board the Breitling Simulator for their own chance to experience the thrill of jet flight.

The intu Trafford store is to be managed by Aurum Holdings the UK’s largest luxury retailer of brands including Watches of Switzerland, Goldsmiths and Mappin & Webb and stocks Breitling’s full range of watches, including its iconic Navitimer, Chronomat and Professional models, as well as the exclusive Breitling for Bentley collection. Open seven days a week, with servicing facilities for new and existing owners also available.

The store’s daring décor echoes Breitling’s aeronautical ties and boasts exceptional levels of innovation, a notable design feature is the 4.5m high vaulted ceiling that dominates the space, lowering toward the rear of the store for a more intimate customer service and sales lounge. Breitling’s iconic aviation theme abounds, brought to life with bold pop art paintings by acclaimed artist Kevin Kelly, reflecting the brands spirit of wit and humour.

Gavin Murphy, Breitling UK managing director, said: “The intu Trafford store is a long awaited addition to Breitling’s portfolio within the UK and we are thrilled to now have a significant presence within this dynamic retail destination. The store’s unique design offers a functional and exciting retail space, showcasing the brand’s core DNA and offering our customers an immersive shopping experience.”

Until 28 May, visitors to intu Trafford Centre will also have the opportunity to take flight as pilots in the Breitling Jet Simulator which will be located in Orient Way, as well as being able to get up close to the L-39 C Albatross model plane, the aircraft flown by the Breitling Jet Team, which will be positioned by the entrance to the Great Hall.

About Breitling

A specialist of technical watches, Breitling has played a crucial role in the development of the wrist chronograph and is a leader in this complication. The firm has shared all the finest moments in the conquest of the skies thanks to its sturdy, reliable and high-performance instruments. One of the world’s only major watch brands to equip all its models with chronometer-certified movements, the ultimate token of precision, Breitling is also one of the rare companies to produce its own mechanical chronograph movements, entirely developed and manufactured in its own workshops. This family business is also one of the last remaining independent Swiss watch brands.

About The Breitling Jet Team

In order to share its passion for aerobatics with a broad audience, Breitling has created the Breitling Jet team, the world’s largest professional civilian flight team. With its fast and powerful aircraft piloted by flying aces, this unique aerobatics team illustrates the brand’s cherished values: performance, precision, aesthetic sophistication and innovation. Each appearance of the Breitling Jet Team is a breath-taking vision. A meticulously coordinated display in which planes sometimes fly within 3 metres of each other, at speeds of over 700 km/h in rapid-fire succession.