Childline charity bracelet – Unique creation by Westminster designer Sarah Ho

A unique bracelet featuring a charm designed by London-based jewellery designer Sarah Ho is set to be auctioned off to raise vital funds for Childline.

The married mum of two, who lives in St John’s Wood in the City of Westminster, chose a pearl for her charm as in some cultures it’s believed the pearl keeps a child safe.

Sarah, who was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Macau before moving to London aged 12, said: “Being a mother, I wanted to create a charm as a token of my appreciation, bringing further awareness to the magnificent work that Childline gives to children and families.”

The bespoke bracelet also features charms created by high profile designers Alexander Davis, Alexis Dove, Clogau, Collette Waudby and Rachel Galley.

In addition it includes two one-of-a-kind competition-winning charms:

The ‘Wrapped in Love’ charm by Dower and Hall which features a pearl enveloped in petals of 18ct rose gold, and

‘The Elder Charm’ by Magnus and Bella – a solid gold, hand-engraved ring of leaves with diamond-studded elder flower.

Each charm individually sits on a link chain designed by Sarah Jordan, cast by British manufacturer Hockley Mint.

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) and International Jewellery London agreed to create the bracelet to mark the NSPCC’s Merry Little Christmas carol concert which takes place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Tuesday 13 December.

But as of today (Monday 14 November), people can bid for the bracelet in the NSPCC’s Little Stars Dream Auction via the website www.nspcc.org.uk/little-stars-auction

The auction, which runs for three weeks and closes at 23.59pm on Monday 5 December, also features gifts donated by a range of well-known London brands and celebrities as well as some ‘money can’t buy’ experiences.

Winners will receive an automated email shortly after the auction ends.

Liz Dempsey, Childline Service Manager, said: “It’s great that so many designers have got on board to support Childline in this unique way.

“It costs £4 to answer every call to Childline so this auction has the potential to make a big difference for children who feel they have no one else to turn to in their time of need.”

Michael Rawlinson, Chief Executive of the NAJ, said: “We would like to thank all the designers and everyone who has donated materials for this beautiful bracelet. Hopefully it will raise a tremendous sum for Childline.”

For more details about Little Stars go to nspcc.org.uk/littlestars

About the NSPCC

The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Using voluntary donations, which make up more than 90 per cent of our funding, we help children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives, we protect children at risk, and we find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening. So when a child needs a helping hand, we’ll be there. When parents are finding it tough, we’ll help. When laws need to change, or governments need to do more, we won’t give up until things improve.

Our Childline service provides a safe, confidential place for children with no one else to turn to, whatever their worry, whenever they need help. Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk

Our free helpline provides adults with a place they can get advice and support, share their concerns about a child or get general information about child protection. Adults can contact the helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000, by texting 88858 or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk