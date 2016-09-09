Chinchar Maloney – handcrafted fine jewellery

Chinchar/Maloney Fine Jewellery is both trend setting and timeless. They create classic pieces with a fresh and unique twist, striving to provide meaningful pieces that become part of your life’s story. Whether it’s a one-of-a-kind engagement ring, a piece that contains your birthstones, or simply something to spoil yourself, they are a company to keep an eye on.

Family-owned and operated the Chinchar/Maloney team set their own standard in heirloom quality, handcrafted fine jewellery. They currently work out of a modest studio in Portland, Oregon having built an exceptional team of creatives that mirror the uniqueness and strength in their products.

Working with a range of beautiful gemstones the team explain “It is our privilege to work with rustic diamonds, as we believe that they are underrated in their beauty, appeal and timelessness. Each of our diamonds are one of a kind, untreated, ethically sourced and can never be replicated. This means much more to us than adding energy to an overrepresented and outdated definition of beauty”

Elaborating on this Chinchar/Maloney believe “The flaws within each diamond and gemstone represent our appreciation for the imperfect, as well as our deviation from contrasting societal standards. Our consistently evolving designs, ornate and fluid as they are, we see as the catalyst. Truly, our diamonds speak for themselves, each in a language exclusive to the person they choose.”

With an impressive range of designs from Engagement Rings, Wedding Rings and their unique One of a kind pieces you'll find it difficult to not fall in love with their products charm and quality.