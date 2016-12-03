Spotlight
Jewellery & Watch Magazine | Jewellery news, jewellery fashion and trends, jewellery designer reviews, jewellery education, opinions | Wrist watch reviews – Jewellery Monthly
You are at:»»Christmas Gift Guide 2016
Diamond Halo Ring

Christmas Gift Guide 2016

0
By on Latest Fashion Jewellery

With only three shopping weeks left before the big day, now is the right time to pick up those last minute gifts and treats for friends, family and loved ones. Browse our Jewellery & Accessory gift guide below and find that perfect item for those that love jewellery and cool accessories.

Diamond/Gemstone Rings

diamond-halo-ring
Diamond Halo Ring £989
18ct Gold Round Diamond Halo Ring

SHOP NOW
Mahenge Garnet Black Ring
Garnet Black Ring $69
Sterling Silver with Raspberry pink garnet.

SHOP NOW
Rose Feather Ring by Pandora
Rose Feather Ring £85
Beautiful nature-inspired Rose feather ring

SHOP NOW

Earrings/Neckwear

Starla Earrings by Serendipity Diamonds
Starla Earrings £490
Solitaire Effect Diamond Cluster Earrings

SHOP NOW
Silver Retreat Pendant by Ortak
Silver Retreat Pendant £39
Beautiful Silver pendant by Ortak

SHOP NOW
Rose Gold Earrings
Irish Love Knot Earrings £25
Gold vermeil Celtic Knot Earrings

SHOP NOW

Watches

Wood Watch
Red Sandalwood Watch £99
The finest accents of natural red sandal wood.

SHOP NOW
mvmt watches
Black/Black Leather $95
Mens Watch, Brushed black stainless steel

SHOP NOW
Gaxs Watches
ELLIOT O 36MM $108.00
Small ladies watch, matte black case with grey dial

SHOP NOW

Mens jewellery

compass engraved cufflinks
Compass Cufflinks £276
Unique personalised Titanium cufflinks

SHOP NOW
meteorite inlaid silver ring
Meteorite Silver Ring £249
Sterling Silver, Meteorite Inlaid Silver ring.

SHOP NOW
mens leather bracelet
Rebel at Heart Bracelet £160
Sterling Silver and Leather mens bracelet.

SHOP NOW

Gifts/Accessories

Theo Fennel Smowy Owl Charm
Smowy Owl Charm £2350
Theo Fennel 18ct Gold and Diamonds

SHOP NOW
mont blanc money clip
Montblanc money clip £130
Elegant stainless steel money clip

SHOP NOW
tiffany silver pen
Tiffany Silver Pen £115
Elsa Peretti Sterling Silver Ball point pen

SHOP NOW
Versace ipad cover
Palazzo Ipad Cover £450
Patent Leather Luxury ipad cover

SHOP NOW
True Love Print
True Love Print £9.95
Personalised True Love Art print

SHOP NOW
apple watch womens luxury
Rose Gold Apple Watch £369
Aluminium Case with Pink/Blue Woven Nylon

SHOP NOW

Want to share some exciting finds with our readers, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jewellerymonthly/ and post us your favourite jewellery pieces this year!

Share.

About Author

DISCOVER, LEARN & LOVE JEWELLERY with Jewellery Monthly Magazine Jewellery Monthly is the No.1 online Jewellery News resource. Bringing you the worlds most beautiful Jewellery, Education, Information and resources within the Jewellery Industry.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.