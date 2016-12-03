Christmas Gift Guide 2016

With only three shopping weeks left before the big day, now is the right time to pick up those last minute gifts and treats for friends, family and loved ones. Browse our Jewellery & Accessory gift guide below and find that perfect item for those that love jewellery and cool accessories.

Diamond/Gemstone Rings

Earrings/Neckwear

Watches



Red Sandalwood Watch £99

The finest accents of natural red sandal wood. The finest accents of natural red sandal wood. SHOP NOW

Black/Black Leather $95

Mens Watch, Brushed black stainless steel Mens Watch, Brushed black stainless steel SHOP NOW

ELLIOT O 36MM $108.00

Small ladies watch, matte black case with grey dial Small ladies watch, matte black case with grey dial SHOP NOW

Mens jewellery

Gifts/Accessories



Smowy Owl Charm £2350

Theo Fennel 18ct Gold and Diamonds Theo Fennel 18ct Gold and Diamonds SHOP NOW

Montblanc money clip £130

Elegant stainless steel money clip Elegant stainless steel money clip SHOP NOW

Tiffany Silver Pen £115

Elsa Peretti Sterling Silver Ball point pen Elsa Peretti Sterling Silver Ball point pen SHOP NOW

Want to share some exciting finds with our readers, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jewellerymonthly/ and post us your favourite jewellery pieces this year!