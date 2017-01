Christmas Gift Guide 2016

With only three shopping weeks left before the big day, now is the right time to pick up those last minute gifts and treats for friends, family and loved ones. Browse our Jewellery & Accessory gift guide below and find that perfect item for those that love jewellery and cool accessories.

Diamond/Gemstone Rings



Diamond Halo Ring £989

18ct Gold Round Diamond Halo Ring

Garnet Black Ring $69

Sterling Silver with Raspberry pink garnet.

Rose Feather Ring £85

Beautiful nature-inspired Rose feather ring

Earrings/Neckwear



Starla Earrings £490

Solitaire Effect Diamond Cluster Earrings

Silver Retreat Pendant £39

Beautiful Silver pendant by Ortak

Irish Love Knot Earrings £25

Gold vermeil Celtic Knot Earrings

Watches



Red Sandalwood Watch £99

The finest accents of natural red sandal wood.

Black/Black Leather $95

Mens Watch, Brushed black stainless steel

ELLIOT O 36MM $108.00

Small ladies watch, matte black case with grey dial

Mens jewellery



Compass Cufflinks £276

Unique personalised Titanium cufflinks

Meteorite Silver Ring £249

Sterling Silver, Meteorite Inlaid Silver ring.

Rebel at Heart Bracelet £160

Sterling Silver and Leather mens bracelet.

Gifts/Accessories



Smowy Owl Charm £2350

Theo Fennel 18ct Gold and Diamonds

Montblanc money clip £130

Elegant stainless steel money clip

Tiffany Silver Pen £115

Elsa Peretti Sterling Silver Ball point pen



Palazzo Ipad Cover £450

Patent Leather Luxury ipad cover

True Love Print £9.95

Personalised True Love Art print

Rose Gold Apple Watch £369

Aluminium Case with Pink/Blue Woven Nylon

