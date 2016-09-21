Diamonds of Choice and The Responsible Jewellery Council

We all have a choice when it comes to buying diamonds. In a market where many consider a quick sale as the easiest sale, Diamonds of Choice stand apart from the rest.

Diamonds of Choice is one of the UK’s leading diamond e-tailers; sourcing and supplying ethically mined, premium quality diamonds.

Finding the perfect diamond can seem a daunting experience, which is why we’ve done all the hard work for you. Every diamond we hold in our inventory guarantees the highest quality diamonds available.

In our search for the most brilliant diamonds, it became apparent that not all diamond suppliers or jewellers were conducting what we would consider “ethical trade”. In order to ensure Diamonds of Choice could guarantee ethically mined and sustainably sourced diamonds and jewellery, we applied for the coveted membership with the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC).

An arduous audit process, followed by careful screening and a full company disclosure policy meant Diamonds of Choice could be awarded membership to the Responsible Jewellery Council.

The RJC oversees the entire process in the life of a diamond, starting with recovering the gem from the ground to selling finished diamond jewellery. During each stage of the diamond’s journey, the RJC enforces strict policies and procedures to ensure the diamonds are recovered and traded, under safe and humane, environmentally sustainable working conditions.

When the rough diamond passes through to the polishing stage, the RJC is in place to prohibit the sale of the diamond as a commodity to fund malicious activates, stopping it from becoming a conflict diamond.

Once the diamond is polished and certified, ready to be set into a ring, we ensure the gold used in our jewellery is also mined and refined under the guidelines of the RJC.

The Responsible Jewellery Council is a strongly united, governing body; spearheading change in the way we mine and sell our diamonds.

Being selected as a member of the RJC means we can guarantee, without doubt, that any diamond or piece of jewellery offered for sale by Diamonds of Choice has been mined and traded ethically and sustainably.

Not many other jewellers can offer that guarantee, but then again Diamonds of Choice is not like other jewellers.

