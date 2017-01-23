ELLIOT BROWN UNVEILS NEW FLAGSHIP COLLECTION TO CELEBRATE EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD’S LARGEST OCEAN CHALLENGE

To mark its extended partnership as Official Timekeeper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, UK watch brand Elliot Brown has today revealed a new flagship collection, named Portland Adventurer, that will be released in time for the start of the 2017-18 edition of the world’s largest-scale ocean challenge.

Announcing, Elliot Brown Co-Founder Ian Elliot said: “Following a highly successful campaign during the 2015-16 edition in which we experienced 40 per cent sales growth, we are delighted to be extending our partnership to be Official Timekeeper of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

“We share a common spirit of endeavor with the Clipper Race and its crew and have used learnings from the previous edition to design our new Portland Adventurer range, including a brand new limited edition Clipper Race timepiece, to go the distance with like-minded athletes, adventurers and thrill seekers around the globe.”

Just 1000 of the new model will be produced and based on last year’s sales, demand is expected to be high. Pre-order the Clipper 2017-18 Race Limited Edition watch via https://www.elliotbrownwatches.com/portland/505-001-clipper-race-utc or from any Elliot Brown stockist. Delivery is expected for August 2017.

“All of our watches undergo highly demanding tests, including submersion at 200m or 300m in water but we are always learning. There can be few real world tests as arduous or extreme as a complete, eleven month, 40,000NM circumnavigation aboard a stripped back racing yacht,” commented Co- Founder Alex Brown.

In July 2015 a watch was fastened to the metal mast of one of the Clipper Race’s 70 foot yachts using nothing more than the standard strap bars to secure it as it raced around the planet. Fast forward to the July 2016 race finish and after twelve months at sea facing everything from tropical to freezing salt water conditions the watch was secure and still keeping accurate time.

“It’s a perfect example of the extraordinary durability built into every Elliot Brown watch and proves the timepieces deliver on the brand’s promise that they are ‘built to go the distance,” added Alex.

Features of the new limited edition watch will include an additional ‘UTC’ hand, (the global timing system used at sea) to allow Clipper Race crew, skippers and Race Officials to keep a close eye on the time in an additional zone, either at home or in the next port, via the 24 hour markings engraved on the outer bezel.

The watch dial will once again be adorned with the signature red and green hour indices indicative of the port and starboard channel markers seen at sea when entering the safety of port.

Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who wore the Canford timepiece during the last race, said: “We’re very happy to welcome Elliot Brown back on board as our Official Timekeeper. “Our shared values of durability and persistence in extreme conditions make us a perfect fit, and we look forward to putting the new Clipper Race watch through its paces with our crew and Skippers.”

“The Clipper Race is one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet, and the only event of its kind which trains amateurs to sail around the world. Only the Skippers on each of the twelve one- design Clipper 70 yachts are professional. Approximately 700 international crew members will take part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, which is set to start next summer and will take almost a year to complete.

Clipper 2017-18 Race Limited Edition – Portland Adventurer watch specifications:

Limited to 1000 pieces worldwide.

Swiss Quartz Movement with additional UTC 24h hand and complimentary 24h bezel markings. (UTC is unique to the Clipper Race model, other watches in the Portland Adventurer collection will have a GMT 24h hand).

Red 24h bezel marker links with the red tipped UTC hand.

43mm marine grade stainless case with fitted rubber strap and additional race edition canvas deployment strap. Both straps fit a wide variety of wrist sizes.

Inner rotating timing bezel operated via the upper crown positioned at 2h.

Red and Green ‘Port and Starboard’ hour markers continued as a signature feature from the original Canford Clipper Race edition watch.

3mm hardened and tempered crystal.

Triple sealed crowns.

Tested in water at 200m.

Shock resistant movement protection system.

Delivered in a hand stitched fabric covered case.

