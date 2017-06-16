Glasgow Watch Brand Paulin Opens Flagship Store

Paulin opens on Great Western Road with retail space, leather-working and design studio.

The Glasgow based watch company, founded in 2013, has moved into 407 Great Western Road on the corner of Park Road in the West End of the city. The space was extensively renovated and fitted out over a 12 week period and now provides a space which is part shop, part design studio, with a workshop for making bespoke watch straps.

The brand designs watches which retail from £180 to £250 and are sold in retailers such as Fortnum+Mason and Utility, and have developed a strong following with design community in Japan, stocking in more than 30 retailers there.

Eleanor Paulin, Founder and Creative Director, said “We’ve been working on the design of this space since September and it’s great to be in now; it perfectly suits our needs and is giving the brand some great exposure. Customers really respond to seeing the watches being designed and assembled and the straps made. We’re now keeping a close eye on the Edinburgh property market for a second space”.

www.paulinwatches.com