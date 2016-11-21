IJA selects pieces for online watch and jewelry auction

Commissioned by IJA (International Jewelry Auction) Troostwijk Auctions & Valuations auctions luxury high-end jewelry and watches. IJA director BertJan Ibink, 47 years of jewelry experience and an IGI and HRD certification, again put together with great care a wonderful collection of auction items. The auction has already started and closes on 1 December. The items can be viewed by appointment, by sending an email to info@troostwijkauctions.com, on November 29 from 10:00 to 12:00 in Amsterdam. The lots will be delivered to Belgian, French, German and Dutch buyers.

Special items

Definitely special is a solitaire ring in 18k rosé/white gold with a unique 10.03ct radiant cut diamond with 58 facets. Another show piece is the orchid set of 18k white gold with a total of 2884 identical pavé set diamonds in ring, locket and earrings. Ibink: “This auction offers wonderful items in all price ranges. We present a very wide variety of rings, necklaces, bracelets and brooches with diamonds in, for instance, aquamarine, green, yellow and even black.”

Watches

“This auction has also plenty to offer for lovers of watches;”, auctioneer Michiel Hilgeman says, “we offer watches from brands like Baume & Mercier, Bell & Ross, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chopard, Gucci and Meistersinger.” The Master Square watch from Franck Muller with its round bombay glass runs along with the wrist. Because of its graceful design it can be worn by both men and women. In addition, the Big Bang Zebra watch from Hublot, of which only 250 exist world wide, is a special lot on the auction. The watch is made of ceramic, baguette diamonds and onyx inlaid in lunette with a zebra texture both on the dial and strap. “With this extraordinary auction, it becomes clear even more that Troostwijk does more than just auctioning equipment or vehicles. We are convinced that everything has value and that you should be able to recognize and capitalize that”, Hilgeman says.

For every price range

Previous good experiences with Troostwijk Auctions & Valuations, was of key importance to BertJan Ibink to do business with them again. “The professionalism of Troostwijk was the deciding factor once more. Not only do they have an international network with offices in more than 15 countries worldwide, Troostwijk is also constantly innovating. ”

About the auction

The online auction has started on November 14 and closes on December 1st, 2016. The lots can be viewed on Tuesday, November 29th between 10:00 and 12:00 o‘clock by appointment only. If interested, one should register by email (info@troostwijkauctions.com) no later than Monday, November 28th at 12:00 CET. In their mail interested parties should clearly state which lots they want to view. They should also include their buyer’s number together with a copy of their identity card. When the auction is closed, lots sold will be sent free of charge to Belgian, French, German and Dutch buyers. Buyers from other countries, will have to collect their parcels on December 13th between 11:00 and 15:00 o’clock in Amsterdam. Location: Overschiestraat 59-1062 XD Amsterdam

More details about the auction can be found via the link below:

https://www.troostwijkauctions.com/uk/jewelry-and-watches/01-22981/?s=ija

About Troostwijk Auctions & Valuations

Troostwijk believes that everything has value. The company focuses on finding, recognising and benefit from this value, often through online auctions. The company appraises and provides advice and is Europe’s largest business to business auction house. The company believes that online auctions are an excellent and objective sales channel. Troostwijk boasts the best revenue on the market and is also quick, safe and transparent. And value is all about people. That’s why respect and sustainability are priorities to the company. According to Troostwijk every product deserves a longer life than just the one with its first owner. Troostwijk auctions off about 500,000 lots and does appraisals for companies from the following sectors, among others: agriculture, food, metal, wood, construction and earth moving. Notable recent auctions were those of militaria (the tank from the film ‘Fury’), Friesland Campina, Imtech and Plein 1813 (the Luns official residence on behalf of the Central Government Real Estate Agency). The company has branches in 16 countries and buyers in 127 countries.

www.troostwijkauctions.com