Jewellery Directory

200 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

The year that Beethoven wrote his Ninth Symphony with its beautiful Ode to Joy. George IV was King of England, Charles X of France and in the USA James Monroe was President. That same year in Birmingham, England, Charles Green was a Jeweller.

The company has remained in the hands of the Green family for six generations and, to this day, manufactures in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. Over the last two hundred years Charles Green has become synonymous with quality, hand crafted, British Jewellery.

Today, we combine the latest technology and ground breaking engineering with traditional handcrafting techniques to create truly breathtaking jewellery.

Charles Green jewellery is created to last for generations.