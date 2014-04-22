Jewellery Directory

HAND CRAFTED JEWELLERY MADE IN BRITAIN

The David Law Way

David's role as a bespoke jewellery designer and master craftsman is to understand what the client wants and then create it using modern techniques and traditional methods.

"I do not build my jewellery from existing components each piece is unique, one of a kind and designed just for you." - David Law

David offers a one to one personal service and an incredible design experience that develops your ideas into a choice of interactive 3D designs and wearable prototypes created from their in-house 3D printer.

Whether you are looking for a bespoke engagement ring, wedding rings or bespoke jewellery, David Law will design it with you, handcrafted at his Hatton Garden workshop.