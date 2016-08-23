Renowned Vintage Jewellery Designer Heads to London

Beverley K to Show at International Jewellery London

San Diego, CA–Beverley K announced today the company will present a record number of new vintage-inspired designs at the upcoming International Jewellery London show on September 4-6, 2016 . The multi-award winning jewellery designer is renowned for its vintage styles, detail work, customization services, and craftsmanship.

“We look forward to attending the show to present our line again this year,” says Morrie Knopp, owner of Beverley K. “Last year we hit the UK market with great success by attending the International Jewellery London show. Being part of IJL offers an invaluable opportunity for us to present our collection to fine retailers and network with attendees as we continue to grow and expand into new markets.”

This year Beverley K is giving away a trip to Thailand. Retailers who purchase 20,000£ or more will be entered into a drawing for the excursion, which includes airfare and hotel accommodations. In addition, retailers with appointments at the IJL show will receive a free pair of beautiful Beverley K earrings. For information call Beverley K or visit salon C-10 at the show.

Attracting buyers from 64 countries, the International Jewellery London show has been a leading trade event for the international jeweler industry for over 60 years.

About Beverley K

Established in 1999 by Morrie Knopp, the multi-award winning Beverley K Collection is renowned for stunning vintage inspired designs, brilliant detail work, full customization services, and old-world craftsmanship. Master artisans design and fabricate, polish, engrave and mill all Beverley K designs by hand. The San Diego based company offers an extensive line of engagement mounts, bands, earrings, pendants and bracelets to fine jewelry retailers throughout the United States and beyond. The collection distinctively embodies wondrous beauty and enduring elegance; there is nothing quite like Beverley K

Find them online at www.BeverleyK.com