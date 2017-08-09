Royalty Free Jewellery Photography

Looking for Stock Jewellery Images and Graphics? CLICK HERE

UK Jewellery Marketing company LionSorbet have just launched a new on-line digital stock image store specifically for the Jewellery Industry. The site features a range of image collections such as Diamond Libraries including vector and bitmap graphics, images of diamond rings, wedding rings and bridal jewellery. Site creator and director of LionSorbet, Stephen Irvine stated;

“having worked in the Jewellery trade for many years marketing Jewellery retailers, designers and manufacturers, it’s evident that finding consistent, high quality images, graphics, icons and photography for website designs, company marketing and print designs is very difficult. There are many micro- stock sites available that produce some quality images but sifting through the massive archives is time consuming and generally our customers are compromising on choice and quality to achieve a desired result. Our new shop aims to provide a solid online resource for Royalty free jewellery graphics and images that can be purchased and downloaded instantly 24 hours a day”

Wedding Ring Image Packs.

The site is still very much in it’s infancy but with all the hard work gone into putting the facility on-line LionSorbet can now concentrate on increasing the range of jewellery images for purchase and download. There is currently a full range of Diamond Shapes, presented as beautifully rendered photography and line work which can be downloaded in both graphic format and high quality vector format to be used in marketing for print, brochures and advertising.

Diamond Shape Packs

So what does the future hold for LionSorbet entry in Stock images of Jewellery? Stephen Irvine explains:

“Our aim is to become the No.1 resource for Royalty Free Images, Graphics and Photography tailored towards the Jewellery Industry. We already have plans to update the site with image and stock packs of Wedding ring profiles, Eternity rings, Diamond engagement ring images and samples of pendants and Earring photographs. We also want to include images of box and packaging samples, Necklaces and chains, along with branded and watermarked Interactive Jewellery Videos, animations. “

Jewellery Education Packs For Retailers

So there you have it. If you are a Jewellery Retailer, Student, Silversmith or Jewellery professional and require the use of high quality images of Diamonds, Gemstones, Diamond Rings and Jewellery, instantly and at affordable prices then feel free to visit https://www.jewellerygraphics.net and let us know how you get on.

A few questions for our readers

Does the industry need this kind of service? What images, or content do you as a retailer or Jewellery Professional require that is either costly to buy or hard to find? and more importantly what about pricing, with many stock sites offering images at $3 a pop in some cases are you prepared to pay for high quality images to make your marketing eye catching and engaging?

We welcome your thoughts.

Exclusive Jewellery Image Gallery.