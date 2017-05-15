Spotlight
Jewellery & Watch Magazine | Jewellery news, jewellery fashion and trends, jewellery designer reviews, jewellery education, opinions | Wrist watch reviews – Jewellery Monthly
You are at:»»Sia Taylor – Nature inspired fine jewellery

Sia Taylor – Nature inspired fine jewellery

0
By on Jewellery Designer Reviews

British designer Sia Taylor evokes the lyrical beauty of nature through her fine jewellery. While a sculpture student at London’s Royal College of Art, Sia spent her last term at a research camp in the bush in Botswana. It was a creatively inspirational time, where Sia became deeply interested in the subtle lives and forms of nature around her.

Her fine jewellery collections, years after years are a continuation process, which takes forms inspired by seeds, grasses, clusters of insect eggs, and the internal structures of plants. Taylor’s emphasises minimalist refinement and restraint to evoke a sense of lyricism and rhythm through the delicate details of her work. Yellow and white 18-karat gold are used to create small seed like forms, which are hooked into lengths of fine box link chain. The seed forms appear both in clusters as with a pair of yellow gold earrings – in uniform procession along the front of a necklace, or in rhythmic variables that draw from natural compositions.

She makes every piece by hand in her studio. It is a meditation and a labour of love, which shows through in the final product. Each piece becomes like a work of art something precious to hold on to and cherish.

Sia Taylor

Read more about Sia and purchase her creations at: https://www.whitebirdjewellery.com/gb/jewellery-designer/34/Sia_Taylor.php

Share.

About Author

DISCOVER, LEARN & LOVE JEWELLERY with Jewellery Monthly Magazine Jewellery Monthly is the No.1 online Jewellery News resource. Bringing you the worlds most beautiful Jewellery, Education, Information and resources within the Jewellery Industry.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.