We asked our editor and owner of Design Agency Lionsorbet Stephen Irvine to to provide us his top 20 Jewellery Website designs of 2017. As a company that specialise in Jewellery Website design we feel they are perfectly placed to offer their views on the industries best designs. Stephen notes “As part of our design process we naturally look for inspiration and trends within Jewellery Retail and online eccommerce. We all have our favourites with some companies being trend setters and others following closely behind . Designers are generally led by their clients and you have to be careful not to follow trends too closely as lengthy projects can see you behind before you have launched. We have therefore put together a top 20 list including some of our designs which are based on simplicity, photography, ease of use and creativity. Click on the links under each picture to view the website. Hope you like them as much as we do.”

1: Taylor & Hart

visit https://taylorandhart.com/

2: Trumpet & Horn

visit http://www.trumpetandhorn.com/

3: Annabella Diamonds

visit https://www.annabelladiamonds.com/

4: Simon G Jewelry

visit https://www.simongjewelry.com/

5: Tiffany & Co

visit: https://www.tiffany.co.uk/





