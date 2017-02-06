Valentines Day Gift Guide 2017

Saint Valentines Day originated as a western feast day honouring one of the early saints Valentinus. It wasn’t until the 14th century is was associated with romantic love by well known poet Geoffrey Chaucer as the tradition of ‘courtly love’ become popular. Spawning a change in the 18th century to an occasion of presenting lovers with flowers, confectionary, gifts and hand written notes called valentines. We still mark this annual event with expressions of love and romance although sadly not classed as a public holiday.
With flowers, chocolates and cards are the easy win, it can be made even more special with a personal keepsake. We have pulled our resources together and listed a few of our favourite valentines day jewellery, accessories and gifts that are sure to make this valentines day well remembered.
Valentines Day Jewellery
Zozo Ruby Heart £350
Beautifully detailed Sterling Silver Elephant pendant with Red Ruby eyes. SHOP NOW
Hearts Silver Pendant £79
Silver & 9ct Gold Heart pendant with Cubic Zirconia. Matching earrings available. SHOP NOW
TESOR Memory Bracelet £37
Capture your most precious memories for eternity with this sterling silver keep-sake featuring our premium silk cord. SHOP NOW
Pearl Drop Earrings $250
Sterling silver drop earrings topped with a circlet of coloured CZs. Guaranteed to captivate by Naughton Braun. SHOP NOW
Personalised Heart Necklace £20
Rose Gold with Swarovski Crystals Valentines Necklace set SHOP NOW
Valentine Amethyst Studs £100
A modern pair of Sterling Silver earrings set with Amethyst SHOP NOW
Ring of Passion £85
Trollbeads valentines pink petal bead and polished ring set. SHOP NOW
Tiffany Heart Pendant £185
Classic Elsa Peretti open heart silver pendant by Tiffany & Co. SHOP NOW
Gold Stud Earrings £29.75
Unique Textured Gold and White Topaz Stud Earrings. SHOP NOW
Entwined Silver Rings £135
‘Together Forever’ Sterling Silver Rings with White Zirconia Pavé. SHOP NOW
Valentines Gifts & Accessories
True Love Print £9.95
True love sketch featuring Custom Name, dates or message. SHOP NOW
Silver Dipped Natural Rose £119
Genuine Certified Rose dipped in Silver with presentation box. SHOP NOW
The White Collection £124.99
Floral rose collection that lasts one year. The Bloom Room of Essex. SHOP NOW
Rose Gold Fountain Pen £57.95
Rose Gold Style Textured Fountain Pen with gift box. SHOP NOW
