Spotlight
Jewellery & Watch Magazine | Jewellery news, jewellery fashion and trends, jewellery designer reviews, jewellery education, opinions | Wrist watch reviews – Jewellery Monthly
You are at:»»Wedding Anniversary Gift List – Traditional & Modern

Wedding Anniversary Gift List – Traditional & Modern

0
By on Latest Fashion Jewellery

Anniversary Gift Traditions old and new

Traditional

1st Year – PAPER
2st Year – COTTON
3st Year – LEATHER
4th Year – LINEN
5th Year – WOODEN
6th Year – IRON
7th Year – COPPER
8th Year – BRONZE
9th Year – POTTERY
10th Year – TIN
11th year – STEEL
12th Year – SILK/ FINE LINEN
13th Year – LACE
14th year – IVORY
15th Year – CHINA/CRYSTAL
16th Year –
17th Year –
18th Year –
19th year –
20th Year – CHINA
21st Year –
22nd Year –
23rd Year –
24th Year –
25th Year – SILVER
30th Year – PEARL
35th Year – CORAL
40th Year – RUBY
45th Year – SAPPHIRE
50th Year – GOLD
55th Year – EMERALD
60th Year – DIAMOND
65th Year – BLUE SAPPHIRE
70th Year – PLATINUM
75th Year –  DIAMOND
80th Year – OAK
85th Year – WINE
90th Year – STONE
95th Year –
100th Year –

Modern

1st Year – CLOCKS
2st Year – CHINA
3st Year – CRYSTAL/GLASS
4th Year – APPLIANCES
5th Year – SILVERWARE
6th Year – WOODEN OBJECTS
7th Year – DESK SETS
8th Year – LINEN/LACE
9th Year – LEATHER
10th Year – DIAMOND
11th year – JEWELLERY
12th Year – PEARLS/GEMS
13th Year – TEXTILES
14th year – GOLD JEWELLERY
15th Year – WATCHES
16th Year –
17th Year –
18th Year –
19th year –
20th Year – PLATINUM
21st Year –
22nd Year –
23rd Year –
24th Year –
25th Year – SILVER
30th Year – DIAMOND
35th Year – JADE
40th Year – RUBY
45th Year – SAPPHIRE
50th Year – GOLD
55th Year – EMERALD
60th Year – DIAMOND
65th Year –
70th Year –
75th Year –
80th Year – DIA/PEARL
85th Year – DIA/SAPPHIRE
90th Year – DIA/EMERALD
95th Year – DIA/RUBY
100th Year – 10ct DIAMOND

Gemstone

1st Year – GOLD
2st Year – GARNET
3st Year – PEARL
4th Year – BLUE TOPAZ
5th Year – SAPPHIRE
6th Year – AMETHYST
7th Year – ONYX
8th Year – TOURMALINE
9th Year – LAPIS or JASPER
10th Year – DIAMOND
11th year – TURQUOISE
12th Year – JADE
13th Year – CITRINE
14th year – OPAL or AGATE
15th Year – RUBY
16th Year – PERIDOT
17th Year – CARMELIAN
18th Year – CAT’S EYE
19th year – AQUAMARINE
20th Year – EMERALD
21st Year – LOLITE or AMBER
22nd Year – SPINEL
23rd Year – IMPERIAL TOPAZ
24th Year – TANZANITE
25th Year – SILVER JUBILEE
30th Year – PEARL JUBILEE
35th Year – EMERALD
40th Year – RUBY
45th Year – SAPPHIRE
50th Year – GOLDEN JUBILEE
55th Year – ALEXANDRITE
60th Year – DIAMOND JUBILEE
65th Year – STAR SAPPHIRE
70th Year –
75th Year –  DIAMOND
80th Year –
85th Year –
90th Year –
95th Year –
100th Year –

Flowers

1st Year – ORANGE BLOSSOM
2st Year – DAISY
3st Year – CARNATION
4th Year – VIOLET
5th Year – PANSIES
6th Year – TULIP
7th Year – CAMELLIA
8th Year – CAT’S TAIL
9th Year – HOLLYHOCK
10th Year – SWEET PEA
11th year – LILAC
12th Year – LILY
13th Year – HYDRANGEA
14th year – DAFFODIL
15th Year – CALLA LILY
16th Year –
17th Year –
18th Year –
19th year –
20th Year – IRIS
21st Year –
22nd Year –
23rd Year –
24th Year –
25th Year – YELLOW ROSE
30th Year – AMARYLLIS
35th Year – POPPY
40th Year – PEONY
45th Year – MUM
50th Year – RED ROSE
55th Year – JASMINE
60th Year – WHITE ROSE
65th Year –
70th Year –
75th Year –
80th Year –
85th Year –
90th Year –
95th Year –
100th Year – 100 RED ROSES

Share.

About Author

DISCOVER, LEARN & LOVE JEWELLERY with Jewellery Monthly Magazine Jewellery Monthly is the No.1 online Jewellery News resource. Bringing you the worlds most beautiful Jewellery, Education, Information and resources within the Jewellery Industry.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.