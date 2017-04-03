Wedding Anniversary Gift List – Traditional & Modern

Anniversary Gift Traditions old and new
Traditional
1st Year – PAPER
2st Year – COTTON
3st Year – LEATHER
4th Year – LINEN
5th Year – WOODEN
6th Year – IRON
7th Year – COPPER
8th Year – BRONZE
9th Year – POTTERY
10th Year – TIN
11th year – STEEL
12th Year – SILK/ FINE LINEN
13th Year – LACE
14th year – IVORY
15th Year – CHINA/CRYSTAL
16th Year –
17th Year –
18th Year –
19th year –
20th Year – CHINA
21st Year –
22nd Year –
23rd Year –
24th Year –
25th Year – SILVER
30th Year – PEARL
35th Year – CORAL
40th Year – RUBY
45th Year – SAPPHIRE
50th Year – GOLD
55th Year – EMERALD
60th Year – DIAMOND
65th Year – BLUE SAPPHIRE
70th Year – PLATINUM
75th Year – DIAMOND
80th Year – OAK
85th Year – WINE
90th Year – STONE
95th Year –
100th Year –
Modern
1st Year – CLOCKS
2st Year – CHINA
3st Year – CRYSTAL/GLASS
4th Year – APPLIANCES
5th Year – SILVERWARE
6th Year – WOODEN OBJECTS
7th Year – DESK SETS
8th Year – LINEN/LACE
9th Year – LEATHER
10th Year – DIAMOND
11th year – JEWELLERY
12th Year – PEARLS/GEMS
13th Year – TEXTILES
14th year – GOLD JEWELLERY
15th Year – WATCHES
16th Year –
17th Year –
18th Year –
19th year –
20th Year – PLATINUM
21st Year –
22nd Year –
23rd Year –
24th Year –
25th Year – SILVER
30th Year – DIAMOND
35th Year – JADE
40th Year – RUBY
45th Year – SAPPHIRE
50th Year – GOLD
55th Year – EMERALD
60th Year – DIAMOND
65th Year –
70th Year –
75th Year –
80th Year – DIA/PEARL
85th Year – DIA/SAPPHIRE
90th Year – DIA/EMERALD
95th Year – DIA/RUBY
100th Year – 10ct DIAMOND
Gemstone
1st Year – GOLD
2st Year – GARNET
3st Year – PEARL
4th Year – BLUE TOPAZ
5th Year – SAPPHIRE
6th Year – AMETHYST
7th Year – ONYX
8th Year – TOURMALINE
9th Year – LAPIS or JASPER
10th Year – DIAMOND
11th year – TURQUOISE
12th Year – JADE
13th Year – CITRINE
14th year – OPAL or AGATE
15th Year – RUBY
16th Year – PERIDOT
17th Year – CARMELIAN
18th Year – CAT’S EYE
19th year – AQUAMARINE
20th Year – EMERALD
21st Year – LOLITE or AMBER
22nd Year – SPINEL
23rd Year – IMPERIAL TOPAZ
24th Year – TANZANITE
25th Year – SILVER JUBILEE
30th Year – PEARL JUBILEE
35th Year – EMERALD
40th Year – RUBY
45th Year – SAPPHIRE
50th Year – GOLDEN JUBILEE
55th Year – ALEXANDRITE
60th Year – DIAMOND JUBILEE
65th Year – STAR SAPPHIRE
70th Year –
75th Year – DIAMOND
80th Year –
85th Year –
90th Year –
95th Year –
100th Year –
Flowers
1st Year – ORANGE BLOSSOM
2st Year – DAISY
3st Year – CARNATION
4th Year – VIOLET
5th Year – PANSIES
6th Year – TULIP
7th Year – CAMELLIA
8th Year – CAT’S TAIL
9th Year – HOLLYHOCK
10th Year – SWEET PEA
11th year – LILAC
12th Year – LILY
13th Year – HYDRANGEA
14th year – DAFFODIL
15th Year – CALLA LILY
16th Year –
17th Year –
18th Year –
19th year –
20th Year – IRIS
21st Year –
22nd Year –
23rd Year –
24th Year –
25th Year – YELLOW ROSE
30th Year – AMARYLLIS
35th Year – POPPY
40th Year – PEONY
45th Year – MUM
50th Year – RED ROSE
55th Year – JASMINE
60th Year – WHITE ROSE
65th Year –
70th Year –
75th Year –
80th Year –
85th Year –
90th Year –
95th Year –
100th Year – 100 RED ROSES