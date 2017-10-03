What does Solitaire mean for diamond rings

So what does Solitaire mean?

I wont blame you for thinking that Solitaire is that addictive card game that people used to play on Windows computers many years ago (does it even exist still?), and when I joined the jewellery industry many years ago I heard people talking about Solitaires constantly. I thought they were part of a secret card playing club. Alas though I was wrong and it’s a term I’ve become accustomed to over the years when working with Diamond Rings.

Solitaire means a Single Diamond Engagement Ring, or just single diamond ring. It means that a single diamond of any shape or size is set into a piece of jewellery or metal or ring. So for instance a Solitaire Diamond Ring is a single diamond set into a ring. A solitaire earring for instance is a single stone set into a earring setting, such as a stud. This goes for pendants or brooches too. It is often described as a “one diamond ring”, a “single stone ring” or “single diamond ring”. So now you know when you speak to your friends you can confidently say “What a beautiful Solitaire ring” and describe in perfect detail what that is when they look slightly bewildered!!



Example of a Solitaire Ring design

The one Diamond Ring

I mentioned above that the Solitaire ring holds just a single diamond. Many assume it’s just the Round cut Diamond that this refers too. Not strictly so. A Solitaire ring can be of any shape, from a heart shape ring to a pear shape stud earring. As long as the piece of jewellery holds just a single stone it can be classed a Solitaire.

The Rose Gold Ring holds a single diamond whereas the Yellow Gold has diamond Set shoulders. The Rose Gold Ring is a true Solitaire.

Round Solitaire Diamond Ring by Queensmith

Princess Cut Square Solitaire Ring by Tiffany & Co.

Marquise Diamond Solitaire by Maevona





