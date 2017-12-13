According to a recent survey, 67% of women are “devastated” the Prince is now off the market.

Nothing beats the glitz and glamour of a royal wedding when it comes to celebrity marriages, new research has revealed.

43% of the UK public have said that a union between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be the best marriage out of all celebrity couples, ahead of singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez (25%).

Other celebrity couples that the public would love to see tie the knot included Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole (12%), Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus (11%) and Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid (9%).

Prince Harry is seen as Prince Charming for many – the public wish he was single rather than in a relationship, making the royal prince the second most desirable celebrity (20%).

He was pipped to the top spot by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who is currently dating US singer Miley Cyrus (30%).

Since the announcement of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s engagement, many are hoping that there will be another royal wedding. However, 67% of women have admitted that are “devastated” that the Prince is now off the market.

The research, carried out by jewellery experts F.Hinds, was undertaken following the discovery that 74% of the public regularly talk about celebrity gossip at both home and at work.

Full findings, graphics and methodology can be found here: https://www.fhinds.co.uk/blog/Celebrity-Couples-We’re-All-Rooting-For

English actor Tom Hardy topped the list when it came to the most datable male celebrity (42%), ahead of fellow actors Chris Pratt (39%) and Zak Efron (19%).

Hunger Games and X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence was the leading lady of the public’s hearts (47%), beating Taylor Swift (38%) and Beyoncé (15%). She was the female celeb that the public would most like to take out on a date.

Social Media at F.Hinds, Emily Watkins, said:

“So many people are talking about celebs, so we thought we’d see exactly what they were saying. We wanted to know which celebs have the hottest gossip when it comes to their romantic relationships.

“We weren’t expecting the popularity to be as high as it was for Prince Harry and Meghan, but it just goes to show how popular the royal family is, and how much the public is yearning for another royal wedding.”

