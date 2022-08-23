How to tell the difference between 14k and 18k White Gold

While yellow gold is now firmly back in fashion, white gold continues to be a popular choice for all types of jewellery.

White gold is a compound of gold and at least one white metal, usually nickel, manganese, or palladium, plus a protective covering of rhodium.

While the make-up of white gold may be slightly different to yellow gold, the way its purity is measured is the same – through karats, with ’24 karat gold’ being 100% pure. Pure gold is too soft to use in jewellery that will be worn every day, which is why it is mixed with other metals.

The most common types of white gold are 14K and 18K, which reflects their purity. 18K white gold contains 75% pure gold, while 14K white gold contains 58.5% pure gold. Some notable differences between them are:

18K white gold is more durable than 14K white gold and is less likely to be scratched or dented.

18K white gold has a higher luminosity than 14K white gold and will appear brighter when polished.

14K white gold is more affordable than 18K white gold.

Ultimately, the best way to determine which type of white golf is right for you is to consult a professional jeweller. They can help you consider factors like budget, durability, and appearance to find the perfect piece of jewellery for your needs.

A Side-by-Side Comparison: 14k vs. 18k White Gold

White gold is a widespread choice for jewellery because it has a bright, fresh look that goes well with any outfit. However, not all white gold is created equal.

The two most common types of white gold are 14k and 18k. Both types are made by combining pure gold with other metals, but the difference lies in the proportions.

14k white gold contains 58.5% gold and 41.5% other metals, while 18k white gold contains 75% gold and 25% other metals. As a result, 18k white gold is more durable and less likely to scratch than 14k white gold.

However, it is also more expensive, so it is essential to weigh your options before making a purchase. If you choose 14k or 18k white gold, you can be confident that you will get a beautiful piece of jewelry that will last for years.

Purity & Appearance: 14k vs. 18k White Gold

White gold has a bright, clean appearance. However, white gold is also more susceptible to tarnishing than other metals due to its composition.

As a result, many people choose to have their white gold jewelry plated with rhodium, a metal that is more resistant to tarnishing. Rhodium plating can give white gold jewelry a bright, shiny finish that will last for years with proper care.

It is essential to note that rhodium plating will eventually wear away, revealing the underlying white gold. For this reason, some prefer 14k or 18k white gold instead of lower karats. 14k and 18k white gold contain higher nickel and copper levels, giving them excellent resistance to tarnishing.

In addition, 14k and 18k white gold are less likely to cause allergic reactions than lower karats. As a result, they are a good choice for people with sensitive skin. Ultimately, deciding which type of white gold to choose is a matter of personal preference.

Durability: 14k vs. 18k White Gold

Since white gold is an combination of yellow gold, nickel, copper, or zinc, adding these metals gives white gold its color and increased durability.

White gold is a popular choice for engagement rings and other fine jewelry because it has a bright, lustrous appearance. It is also more affordable than platinum.

14k white gold contains 58.5% pure gold, while 18k white gold contains 75% pure gold. Because 14k white gold has less pure gold, it is more affordable than 18k white gold.

However, 14k white gold is also less durable than 18k white gold. The highest percentage of pure gold in 18k white gold makes it more likely to scratch and dent over time.

Choosing between 14k or 18k white gold depends on your budget and how often you plan to wear your jewelry. If you are looking for an affordable option that still has a bright appearance, 14k white gold is a good choice.

Do you want your jewelry to last a lifetime? 18k white gold is the better option.

Engagement ring: 14k vs. 18k White Gold

White gold differs from regular gold because it has a brighter, more lustrous appearance. White gold is also more durable than standard gold, making it a good choice for jewelry worn often.

But, the downside of white gold is that it is more expensive than regular gold. The extra cost is because white gold must be plated with rhodium to give it its bright white color. This plating needs to be reapplied periodically to maintain a bright finish.

White gold is available in 14k and 18k purity. 14k white gold is 58.5% pure gold, while 18k white gold is 75% pure gold. The extra purity of 18k white gold makes it slightly more valuable than 14k white gold.

However, 14k white gold is a good choice for those who want the look of 18k white without the higher cost. White gold is a widespread choice for engagement and wedding rings because of its brightness and durability.

Best Gift Choice: 14k vs. 18k White Gold

White gold is a beautiful, classic choice for jewelry. It is famous for its brightness and its ability to complement any outfit. White gold is available in 14k and 18k purity. Which one you choose depends on your personal preferences and budget.

14k white gold comprises 58.3% pure gold and 41.7% alloy metals, such as silver, palladium, and nickel. 18k white gold is made of 75% pure gold and 25% alloy metals.

Because it contains pure gold, 18k white gold is more expensive than 14k white gold. However, both types of white gold are solid and durable, so 14k white gold is a good choice if you are looking for a more affordable option.

White gold does require some special care to keep it looking its best. Avoid exposing it to harsh chemicals or cleaning it with abrasive materials, as this can damage the finish.

When stored properly, white gold will maintain its beauty for many years.

In Conclusion

Which is the difference between 14K and 18K white gold? The answer is that 18K white gold contains more gold, meaning it is a bit softer than 14K white gold.

This also means that 18K white gold will not tarnish as quickly as 14k white gold. Areyou looking for a ring that will maintain its shine over time? Go with 18K white gold.

However, if you don’t mind having to occasionally polish your ring, then 14k white gold may be a better option for you.