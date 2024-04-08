Informa Markets Jewellery Announces 2024 Sustainability Awards Judging Panel

Informa Markets Jewellery has announced the judging panel for the 2024 Sustainability Awards by the Jewellery World Awards (JWA), aiming to highlight notable sustainability practices within the jewellery, gemstone, and related industries over the past three years.

The panel consists of a diverse group of experts known for their contributions and leadership both within and outside the jewellery sector.

The Panel

The 2024 Sustainability Awards panel features:

John Mulligan, Director of Market Relations & Climate Change Lead at the World Gold Council

Nirupa Bhatt, renowned gem and jewellery industry expert and Business Leadership Coach

Hayley A. Henning, a strategist in the coloured gemstone business

Andrew Lau, Director of ESG Advisory at Colliers Asia

Jan Porter, Head of Sustainability at Meiyume

David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia, expressed: “We express our deepest appreciation to these exceptional individuals who have generously agreed to serve as judges for the Sustainability Awards. “Their dedication, deep knowledge and passion for sustainability will ensure a rigorous evaluation process and play a significant role in recognising enterprises that are leading the charge for a sustainable world.”

Comprehensive Award Categories

The Sustainability Awards are divided into five categories:

Environmental Stewardship Award: Nature Conservation and Regeneration Social Empowerment Award: Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manufacturing Innovation Award: Technological Advancement and Sustainable Operations Community Engagement Award: Fostering Local Sustainability Sustainability Leadership Award: Going beyond ESG and Driving Sustainable Transformation

The competition, which started accepting submissions on 5 February, will close on 30 April (6pm HKT). Entrants are encouraged to submit their sustainability projects via online nomination forms, aiming to showcase their innovative solutions and achievements in sustainability.

Key Dates and Evaluation Process

The evaluation process is set to begin with the first round of judging in May 2024, followed by the final round of deliberations in July. Winners will be announced in the same month, spotlighting those who have made significant contributions to sustainability within the industry.

Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery, emphasized the value of the awards in highlighting areas for improvement and strengthening a culture of sustainability beyond the programme itself.

She added: “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential for the sustainability message to gain traction, and this is where live events like JGA and JGW play a vital role. Informa Markets’ events bring everyone in the industry together like no other.”

Recognising Sustainability Champions

Finalists will gain exposure at the Media Gathering at Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong on 20 June, with winners celebrated during the Fair Reception at Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong on 18 September.

These events not only offer significant networking opportunities but also enhance brand awareness and underline the importance of sustainability in the jewellery industry. Additionally, finalists and winners will participate in the Sustainability Heroes Panel Series, sharing their inspiring stories and best practices.