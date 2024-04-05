703 Carat L’Heure Bleu: A Tanzanite Marvel Enters the Guinness World Records

In a recent event at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks & Minerals in Hillsboro, Oregon, a 703-carat tanzanite carving, named L’Heure Bleu by artist Naomi Sarna, has been officially recognised as the world’s largest cut tanzanite by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ on March 9.

Record-Breaking Achievement

The declaration of the world record was witnessed by a large crowd, including gemstone experts Jessie English from J.S. English Appraisals and Madeline Saunders of Oregon Estate Jewelry, who served as the official witnesses. Michael Empric, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, verified and announced the achievement. The event was also attended by Gail Spann, Rice Museum board president, and Kim Vagner, the museum director.

“As the Director of the Rice Museum of Rocks & Minerals board, and long-time supporter of this wonderful ‘gem’ in Hillsboro, I couldn’t have been more delighted that we hosted Naomi Sarna on her adventure with Guinness World Records that was enjoyed by many attendees! We are lucky to have such talent grace our Museum’s doorstep,” stated Gail Copus Spann, president, board of directors, Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals.

Artistic Journey

Naomi Sarna’s involvement with the L’Heure Bleu tanzanite began when she was invited to the Tanzanite mines at the foothills of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to create a carving for an international competition. Her visit also included teaching Maasai women to craft wire-wrap jewelry from tanzanite. Moved by the community’s challenges, Sarna decided to donate the profits from L’Heure Bleu to the Casey Eye Institute to support eye care for the Maasai. Dr. Andreas Lauer represented the Casey Eye Institute at the event, coinciding with the institute’s doctors’ arrival in Tanzania for a cataract conference.

“The Casey Eye Institute is in Naomi’s debt. In the future, patients, their families and the Maasai community will feel her passion and love as they express it through their smiles and joy from improved vision,” said Dr. Andreas K. Lauer, director, Casey Eye Institute.

“The Guinness World Records brings international recognition and attention to my tanzanite carving L’Heure Bleu. This recognition gives great strength to my promise to help the Maasai with their vision difficulties. This is the cornerstone for our future hopes to provide eye care to the Maasai in Tanzania,”remarked artist Naomi Sarna.

The Masterpiece

L’Heure Bleu is distinguished by its size and its contribution to both art and humanitarian efforts. Sarna selected and hand-carved the tanzanite crystal into the piece, which won a First-Place Spectrum Award from the American Gem Trade Association. It is set on a Sterling Silver base, inspired by the Great Rift Valley’s winds.