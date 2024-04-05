Close Menu
    Friday, April 12
    G7 Sanctions
    Diamonds

    African Diamonds Under Pressure – G7 Sanctions Insight

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The recent imposition of sanctions by the G7 on the global diamond trade has sparked significant concern among African diamond producers. The sanctions, which necessitate routing all European Union (EU)-destined diamonds through a single entry point in Antwerp, have been criticized by key African stakeholders for their potential to disrupt the industry’s logistics and equality in international trade relations.

    African Producers’ Stance

    Lefoko Moagi, Botswana’s Minister of Mineral Resources, voiced his concerns during a meeting with the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) in Zimbabwe. Representing 19 countries, including major diamond-producing nations like Botswana, Angola, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the ADPA argues that these sanctions would lead to a “logistical nightmare for producer countries.” Collectively, these nations account for approximately 60% of the world’s diamond output, underscoring the significant impact the G7 sanctions could have on the global supply chain.

    “We are an independent continent, and those from overseas must talk to us as equals and respect us,” Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the gathering.

    He criticized western nations for failing to even consult African countries over how the sanctions are implemented. “Restrictions on the trade being imposed by some market players are unacceptable,” he remarked.

    Implications for the Kimberley Process

    The ADPA has previously indicated that the G7’s Diamond Protocol might sidestep, weaken, and replace the existing Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS). This scheme, long established to prevent “conflict diamonds” from entering the mainstream market, is seen by African producers as being undermined by the new set of restrictive measures introduced by the G7.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy