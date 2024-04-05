African Diamonds Under Pressure – G7 Sanctions Insight

The recent imposition of sanctions by the G7 on the global diamond trade has sparked significant concern among African diamond producers. The sanctions, which necessitate routing all European Union (EU)-destined diamonds through a single entry point in Antwerp, have been criticized by key African stakeholders for their potential to disrupt the industry’s logistics and equality in international trade relations.

African Producers’ Stance

Lefoko Moagi, Botswana’s Minister of Mineral Resources, voiced his concerns during a meeting with the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) in Zimbabwe. Representing 19 countries, including major diamond-producing nations like Botswana, Angola, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the ADPA argues that these sanctions would lead to a “logistical nightmare for producer countries.” Collectively, these nations account for approximately 60% of the world’s diamond output, underscoring the significant impact the G7 sanctions could have on the global supply chain.

“We are an independent continent, and those from overseas must talk to us as equals and respect us,” Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the gathering.

He criticized western nations for failing to even consult African countries over how the sanctions are implemented. “Restrictions on the trade being imposed by some market players are unacceptable,” he remarked.

Implications for the Kimberley Process

The ADPA has previously indicated that the G7’s Diamond Protocol might sidestep, weaken, and replace the existing Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS). This scheme, long established to prevent “conflict diamonds” from entering the mainstream market, is seen by African producers as being undermined by the new set of restrictive measures introduced by the G7.