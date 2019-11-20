We are very pleased to share details of a new BBC Two series All That Glitters * which will embark on a talent search to find Britain’s most brilliant jewellery maker.

Unfolding inside a specially built workshop, this six-part contest is built on the extraordinary skills of eight talented jewellers from all walks of life. The programme is looking for both amateurs and professionals to work with the most valuable objects on earth: gold, silver, diamonds and sapphires.

The series will be filmed in the heart of Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter and each week, the chosen jewellers battle it out to make real clients’ dreams come true, transforming emotion into objects of beauty that last forever. The challenges will explore the wildly different styles and aesthetics that can be found across different types of jewellery and some will even be inspired by the world’s most famous and coveted pieces.

Eight jewellers will enter the workshop…but only one can prove they are a cut above the rest and claim the ‘All That Glitters’ crown. Could it be you? Follow this link to submit your entry by 29 November !

*All That Glitters is the working name for the series which may be updated when the programme is televised.