Amelia Scott: A New Jewellery Brand by Designer Jane Hebden

Jewellery and watch designer Jane Hebden has announced the imminent launch of Amelia Scott, a new brand that champions individuality through the exploration of colour and sparkle.

The Debut Amelia Scott Collection

The inaugural Amelia Scott collection is a celebration of vintage aesthetics, bold colour, and eye-catching sparkle. The range showcases an attractive colour palette of greens, pinks, purples, yellows, and oranges.

With pricing beginning at £69 for jewellery and extending up to £159 for more complex, ornate pieces, the collection offers affordability alongside luxury. Most of the pieces are crafted from 925 recycled sterling silver and adorned with colourful cubic zirconia.

Alongside the jewellery, the brand will also introduce a series of statement scrunchies which can be combined with the jewellery for a coordinated look. The scrunchies are designed in London, handmade in the UK, presented in a bespoke branded box and available from just £20.

The brand emphasises the versatility and collectability of the collection, with a guide provided to help customers coordinate their pieces.

The Designer Behind the Brand

Hebden previously held the position of Head of Creative for a well-known jewellery and watch brand. Her designs were included in the collections of notable department stores, such as Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. In 2020, she was recognised with a Retail Jewellers 30 Under 30 Rising Star Award and has received multiple Watch Pro Awards over her career.

With a decade of experience in the industry, Hebden has now turned her focus to creating a brand that is reflective of her personal style, emphasising colour and originality.

A Brand Built on Colour and Individuality

Reflecting on her motivation for launching the brand, Hebden shared, “I started to find my most ‘colourful self’ during and after lockdown – wearing colour really does improve my mood and I wanted to share the joy of colours with others.”

Amelia Scott’s mission is to encourage customers to celebrate their uniqueness and embrace colour. The official launch of the brand is scheduled for the end of June 2023.