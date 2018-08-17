Autumn Fair Birmingham – 2-5 September 2018

Autumn Fair is the season’s No. one marketplace for the retail industry. Comprising 13 diverse sectors, including Fashion, Accessories & Jewellery, Autumn Fair is the Gateway to the Golden Quarter in 2018, the place where over 24,000 retailers come and source 200,000+ new products for the festive period and spring season. Autumn Fair is also the opportunity to discover the trends of what will sell in 2019 and get ahead of the competition, gain retail insight and bucket-loads of inspiration.

This year Autumn Fair welcomes over 180 suppliers within the Fashion, Accessories and Jewellery sector and it will also launch a brand-new children’s fashion sector, following the recent closure of Bubble London, the childrenswear trade show.

Autumn Fair 2018 will take place at the NEC, Birmingham from 2 nd to 5 th September, with Volume opening a day earlier on 1 st September.