BAJ & Lewis Malka Launch Engagement Ring Design Project

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has partnered with acclaimed engagement ring specialist, Lewis Malka, on a project that merges educational pursuit with professional insight.

This initiative is part of the academy’s Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Art & Design 3D Design, specifically focusing on Jewellery Design and Manufacturing. It will teach students to design and create bespoke engagement rings that are inspired by various cultures.

A Fusion of Education and Industry Expertise

The collaboration provides a unique opportunity for students to gain practical experience in the jewellery design and manufacturing process. Guided by Lewis Malka, known for his expert craftsmanship and contemporary designs, students will be encouraged to explore the boundaries of traditional jewellery design and exhibit their creativity.

Culturally Inspired Creations

The project’s brief tasks students with the creation of one-of-a-kind engagement rings that celebrate a specific culture. This requires them to research and integrate cultural betrothal customs and the historical significance of engagement rings into their designs. The aim is to encourage a deep understanding and appreciation of the diverse narratives that engagement rings can represent, fostering designs that are not only innovative but also meaningful.

“We are delighted to partner with Lewis Malka for this exciting project,” said Eleni Zolia, Course Leader HNC Art & Design 3D (Jewellery).”

Project Structure and Outcomes

Students are expected to critically engage with various design elements, including choice of materials, techniques, and production methods. Each ring must feature a faceted stone and be presented on a custom-designed stand, effectively showcasing the cultural inspiration behind the piece.

“This project offers a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the world of jewellery design,” said Lewis Malka. “I’m excited to work alongside these talented individuals and witness their creativity unfold as they explore the intersection of culture, history, and craftsmanship.”

The project will culminate in an exhibition of the bespoke engagement rings, complete with display stands and information guides crafted by the students. Lewis Malka will select two standout designs, and the creators of these rings will receive a copy of his book, “The Engagement Ring,” as a prize.

For more information on this project and other initiatives by the British Academy of Jewellery, interested parties are encouraged to visit baj.ac.uk.