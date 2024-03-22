BAJ and Martin’s Gems Launch Collaborative Project

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has revealed a collaboration with Martin Prinsloo of Martin’s Gems, a UKFCG-certified Advance Cutter, for a unique live project aimed at Level 5 Jewellery Design and Manufacturing students.

Exclusive Access to Hand-Cut Gemstones

Martin Prinsloo has provided BAJ students with access to his range of hand-cut gemstones, such as Rhodolite Garnet, Lavender Quartz, and Topaz. These stones, known for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship, will be the centerpiece of the students’ jewellery designs, presenting them with a rare opportunity to work with high-end materials.

Project Goals and Expectations

On the project, Martin expressed “To make it interesting and challenging all ten stones are of different colour, species, size and cut design. All are fairly big gemstones between 10-14mm on average and polished to perfection.

The brief to the students was that the gems should be the focal point of the design. The design should accentuate and compliment the gem design, cut, colour and shape. The idea is to simulate the exposure to the students of making a statement piece for a high-end customer which will prepare them better for the trade after graduation.”

Martin Prinsloo expressed his motivation for the project, stating, “Over the years, I noticed that the students really do make exceptional jewellery pieces but they often encounter the issue of low student budgets – meaning they can’t afford or source top-end high-quality gemstones for that final finishing of their pieces.”

Industry Impact

“This collaboration encourages students to showcase their creativity and technical prowess, transcending traditional boundaries in design and manufacturing. By harnessing their individual strengths and interests, each learner is poised to craft a unique and extraordinary masterpiece, destined to become a standout addition to their professional portfolio upon completion of the Level 5 Diploma with BAJ”, states Lily Henderson (Jewellery Diploma Coordinator).

“This partnership not only amplifies Martin’s passion and generosity in fostering the next generation of jewellers but also enhances our learner’s learning experience and provides them with a rare opportunity to work with exceptional gemstones, setting the stage for their entry into the industry. We eagerly await the unveiling of the breathtaking creations that will emerge from this collaboration between Martin’s Gems and BAJ.”

The partnership between BAJ and Martin’s Gems is a testament to the industry’s evolving nature, where collaboration and real-world experience are increasingly vital in education. This initiative not only fosters the next generation of jewellers but also reinforces the importance of high-quality materials and craftsmanship in creating exceptional jewellery.

As the industry awaits the unveiling of the student creations, this project stands as a model for integrating education with professional practice, setting a new benchmark for jewellery design and manufacturing education.

Discover more about BAJ’s additional partnerships and explore BAJ’s jewellery courses for further information.