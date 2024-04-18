Close Menu
    Thursday, April 18
    image abbi walker blue twyman rozana piper ba (hons) student award winners graff fine jewellery project 2024.04.04
    Education

    BAJ and Graff Collaboration Highlights Innovation in Jewellery Design

    Alastair SmithBy 3 Mins Read

    The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) in partnership with Graff recently hosted an exhibition and awards evening to showcase the outcomes of the BAJ X Graff Fine Jewellery Project.

    This event underscored the synergy between educational initiatives and industry-leading craftsmanship, offering a platform for first-year BA (Hons) Jewellery Design and Production students to exhibit their work.

    The challenge

    For this project, Graff supplied each student with a 3D printed resin model of a pear-shaped diamond, an exact replica of the Graff pear-shaped 18.38 carat diamond, which originates from the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona rough diamond.

    image graff resin 3d printed pear shape diamond with graff branded case for ba (hons) graff live project 2024.03.26

    Sam Sherry, Workshop General Manager at Graff, commented on the project’s significance: “The task assigned to the students was to design a Graff-inspired piece of jewellery with an imagined client in mind that would effectively showcase the inherent beauty and brilliance of the diamond.”

    After extensive design development, each student hand-illustrated and rendered their final design using gouache paint, then created it digitally using computer-aided design (CAD) software. Once finalised, they submitted their CAD creations to Graff for 3D printing.

    Meanwhile, in the workshop at BAJ Camden, the students manufactured the metal collet in which the 18.38-carat pear-shaped diamond would sit:

    image ba hons graff fine jewellery project collets on display resin stone pear shaped 2024.04.04

    Winning Designs and Inspiration

    The event culminated in a competition judged by Graff’s Sam Sherry, who evaluated the entries based on their creativity and technical execution.

    The winners demonstrated exceptional skill and innovative thinking:

    First Place: Abbi Walker described her winning entry, saying, “My design draws inspiration from the grand arches found within Monaco’s architecture. This statement, unisex necklace is also infused with the vibrant hues of a Monaco sunset.”

    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project abbi walker student final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05

    Second Place: Blue Twyman shared their inspiration, stating, “My visual research for this project is inspired by the ocean life native to Monaco. Blue Glaucus – more famously known as the Blue Dragon, captured my attention with its vibrant blue colouring, evocative of sapphires.”

    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project blue twyman (student) final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05

    Third Place: Rozana Domingos Piper discussed her design process: “Surround Necklaces – architecture inspired by Casino de Monte Carlo. I created a piece that combines luxury and the essence of Monaco’s high life, which resulted in a radiant, opulent piece reflecting the glamorous lifestyle of Monaco.”

    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece paint up gouche on grey card 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece cad render 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05
    image baj x graff fine jewelley project rozana domingos piper (student) final piece 3d printed cad necklace side view 2024 04 05

    Benefits of collaborating with luxury brands

    Hollie Paxton, Year 1 Lead for BA (Hons) Jewellery Design and Production, highlighted the educational benefits of such collaborations: “The cohort has risen to the challenge set to them, dedicating themselves to learning new skills such as Gouache rendering and advanced CAD work. We’re incredibly proud of the work they have produced and look forward to seeing their continued growth as they progress into the second year of their degree.”

    For more information about BAJ’s BA (Hons) Jewellery Design and Production programme, click here. Applications for September 2024 are now open via UCAS Extra.

    Alastair is an experienced jewellery writer and author of 'How To Buy an Engagement Ring'. He has helped thousands of people choose their engagement ring over the last 10 years.

