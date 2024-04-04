BATF and NAJ Set for 2024 AGMs at Tower of London

The British Allied Trades Federation (BATF) and the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) have announced that their 2024 annual general meetings (AGMs) will take place on June 6. The meetings are set to occur at the Tower of London and will be followed by a dinner hosted by The Benevolent Society.

AGMs and Leadership Transition

Scheduled to commence at 4 PM, the AGMs promise an engaging afternoon for members of both organisations. Notably, the meetings will oversee the induction of a new BATF President and NAJ Chair, succeeding Henrik Skouby and Heather Callaway, respectively. This leadership transition underscores the dynamic nature of the jewellery industry and the organisations’ commitment to continuous growth and adaptation.

Event Details and Benevolent Society Celebration

Post-meeting, attendees are invited to a Benevolent Society dinner, an event marking the charity’s 100th anniversary. Benevolent Society Chair, Gay Penfold, will update guests on the charity’s recent activities and its support for industry members. The evening also features a private tour of the British Crown Jewels, providing an exclusive cultural experience to complement the day’s formal proceedings.

Attendee Information

Members of the BATF and its federated trade associations are afforded complimentary access to both AGMs, with early admission to the Tower of London from 9 AM to maximise their visit. The announcement emphasises the inclusive nature of these events, with the Benevolent Society dinner open to all at £175 + VAT per ticket. This fee includes a three-course meal and the private Crown Jewels tour, with bookings available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional Celebratory Event

The centenary celebrations extend beyond the AGMs, with The Benevolent Society hosting its annual Ball on December 5, 2024, at The Grand Hotel Birmingham. This event offers another occasion for industry members to celebrate the charity’s milestone anniversary, further emphasising its enduring legacy and role within the jewellery sector.

President of the British Allied Trades Federation, Henrik Skouby, states, “I look forward to hosting the BATF AGM in June at the prestigious Tower of London. This will also provide the ideal platform to induct a new BATF President who will guide the Federation into the next chapter in its long history. As this is a milestone year for the Benevolent Society, I hope to see all our federated trade associations and their diverse array of members represented on the night.”

National Association of Jewellers Chair Heather Callaway says, “Our annual general meeting is an invaluable opportunity to engage with the NAJ and learn more about our initiatives and ongoing projects. I would encourage our members to attend and be part of this important yearly process. This is also the occasion when the new Chair of the NAJ will be formally inducted into the role, making this an important occasion for me personally and for the Association.”

The Benevolent Society Chairman, Gay Penfold, remarked, “This is a very special year for the BATF Benevolent Society as we celebrate our 100th anniversary. We are thrilled that this year’s BATF AGM and dinner will be held at the Tower of London, which will also include a private tour of the Crown Jewels. We really hope to see as many people there as possible.”

Implications for the Industry

These events represent a significant moment for the jewellery industry, offering networking opportunities, leadership insights, and a celebration of the sector’s charitable spirit. The Benevolent Society’s centenary is a testament to the enduring support within the jewellery community, reflecting on a century of aid and advocacy. For professional jewellers, these gatherings provide a valuable forum for discussing industry trends, challenges, and future directions under new leadership.