Beaverbrooks’ Loupe Brand Expands with New Croydon Store Opening

Loupe, a contemporary concept store operating under the Beaverbrooks umbrella, has recently opened its second store in Croydon, South London, following an investment of over £3 million.

This move comes shortly after the brand’s inaugural store launch in Milton Keynes in June 2022. Occupying a significant retail space of 4,300 square feet in the Centrale Shopping Centre, this opening marks an important expansion phase for Loupe.

Store Features and Client Services

The Croydon store’s notable features include a 900-square-foot space dedicated to Rolex, comprising both a showroom and an authorised service centre.

This centre is distinct for its client viewing area, offering customers the opportunity to observe watch adjustments and repairs. The store further includes specialised showrooms for Swiss watch brands like Omega, Breitling, and Tudor, alongside exclusive jewellery lines from Royal Asscher and Mikimoto.

In a nod to enhanced customer service, the store incorporates a substantial hosting area with bar facilities and a private space named ‘The Drum’, aimed at providing a tailored shopping experience for clients.

Strategic Development in the Luxury Retail Sector

Beaverbrooks’ significant investment in Loupe, now exceeding £6 million, underscores the company’s commitment to the luxury retail segment in the UK.

The brand’s expansion into Croydon, coupled with the introduction of an e-commerce platform, reflects a strategic response to the burgeoning luxury jewellery market.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director of Beaverbrooks and Loupe, spoke about the brand’s strategic direction: “2024 will be a big year for Loupe. With the rising demand for personal, immersive retail experiences, Loupe brings a fresh approach to the luxury sector.” She pointed to the success of their Milton Keynes store and shared expectations for the new Croydon outlet and the online sales platform.

Implications for the UK Jewellery Trade

The establishment of Loupe’s second store in Croydon indicates a broader trend within the UK jewellery market towards experiential and personalised shopping experiences.

This strategy caters to a clientele seeking more than just products, but an immersive retail journey, blending traditional in-store experiences with online shopping convenience.