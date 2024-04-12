Brilliant Earth Partners with Dr. Jane Goodall to Promote Ethical Jewellery Practices

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has announced a partnership with Dr. Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) to coincide with Dr. Goodall’s 90th birthday.

The collaboration aims to support JGI’s conservation work and advance ethical practices within the fine jewellery industry.

Funding and Initiatives

The collaboration was initiated with a $100,000 contribution from the Brilliant Earth Foundation to Dr. Goodall’s birthday fundraising campaign, aimed at funding the conservation efforts of JGI. This initiative is part of a broader push to enhance transparency and responsible sourcing in the jewellery sector, focusing particularly on diamonds and precious metals.

An exclusive jewellery collection made from 100% recycled gold is planned for release later in the year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute,” states Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “Jane is a beacon of leadership, courage, and inspiration and we are honored to celebrate her, and her legacy, on her 90th birthday. Together, we share a commitment to creating positive change. By uniting Brilliant Earth’s dedication to creating a more compassionate and sustainable jewelry industry and Jane’s lasting legacy of environmental stewardship, we hope to empower consumers to make informed choices that prioritize the well-being of both people and the planet.

Industry and Environmental Impact

This partnership is intended to advance ethical sourcing within the jewellery industry and contribute positively to environmental efforts. The collaboration between Brilliant Earth and the Jane Goodall Institute reflects a movement towards integrating more sustainable and ethical practices in the industry, potentially influencing standards for corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship.

“I am delighted to partner with Brilliant Earth, a company that shares our values and dedication to ethical practices and environmental conservation,” states Jane Goodall. “Together, we can amplify our impact and inspire others to join us in preserving the natural world and all its inhabitants. I am incredibly grateful for their donation to the Jane Goodall Institute, which will help to continue our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Upcoming Events

The official launch of the partnership will be at a luncheon showcasing the campaign “The Future is Brilliant”, attended by emerging leaders influenced by Dr. Goodall’s work. This event will highlight the commitment of both organisations to fostering new leadership in sustainability and conservation leaders who are following in Dr. Goodall’s footsteps including Lauren Singer, Leah Thomas, Geri Hirsch, Maya Penn, and Aditi Mayer.

“Jane has been an inspiration to millions, and it is a particularly proud day in our nearly 20-year journey as a company to support the continuation of her legacy while celebrating and inspiring the next generation of leaders,” Gerstein stated.”