BriteCo Enhances Appraisal System with IGI Grading Integration

BriteCo, a prominent provider of jewelry and watch insurance, has integrated International Gemological Institute (IGI) grading reports into its Appraisal Management System. This integration aims to allow retail jewelers to offer quicker, more precise appraisals, improving the assessment for insurance coverage.

“There are over 200,000 appraisals in the BriteCo Appraisal Management System from thousands of independent retail jewelers across the United States,” states Dustin Lemick, founder and CEO of BriteCo. “The integration of IGI grading results to our system continues our commitment to provide the very best, tech-powered innovation to our retail jeweler partners.”

The Impact of IGI Grading Integration

The integration allows BriteCo’s retail jewellery partners to offer enhanced appraisal services, ultimately facilitating more precise insurance coverage assessments for their customers. By accessing IGI’s comprehensive grading reports directly through BriteCo’s system, jewellers can now provide faster and more reliable appraisals.

“BriteCo has helped our company to access and use technology to improve processes and better serve customers in ways we couldn’t before,” states Andrew Elawar of Chrysella Fine Jewelry and Diamonds of Woodbridge, Virginia. “For a retail jeweler, it means we can stay ahead of the competition while meeting customer demand for innovation.”

Availability and Access

The updated system, featuring IGI grading integration, is currently available to all BriteCo retail jewellery partners. This enhancement is offered free of charge to qualified retailers, demonstrating BriteCo’s commitment to supporting the industry through technology. Retail jewellers interested in this program are encouraged to explore the benefits and enrollment process.