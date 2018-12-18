Build trust and confidence with Jewellery Trade Organisations

You will see on many jewellery retail websites a raft of trade organisation logo’s and links displaying a companies association or membership with online trade buying groups or organisations. There are many reasons for this type of practise which include:

1: Brand Confidence and Trust

Being associated or a member of a trade group can give your customers the impression that you are a trustworthy brand. Being linked to well known companies, such as, GIA or The responsible jewellery council gives an immediate impression of legitimacy. This provides a feeling that you’re dealing with a company that is known or has a good trading history. In a sense, you are less likely to have any issues in making an online purchase.

2: Highlights company values and responsibilities

Being part of certain organisations provides consumers with cues on the social values and responsibilities your business holds. Being linked to CanadaMark for instance, shows you care about the certification and traceability of your diamonds. Being a member of Fairtrade shows you understand the importance and promotion of better working practice and conditions for those working within the gold mining industry. Your website can act as a platform to help promote and campaign about these areas and attract the right people to buy from you.

3: Enhances your visual marketing

The use of beautiful brand marks and trade logo’s on your website or literature, not only provides links to organisations that you are a part of, but enhances the visual appeal of your marketing material. This allows your own brand appears more confident, sending positive signals to your audience, enhancing your credibility as a purveyor of beautiful products.

4: Boost your Search engine optimisation (SEO)

Adding links to trusted brands and well known organisations can help your websites onsite SEO. Link building strategies like this provide brand authority, especially if they sit within or alongside educational or informative articles and can expose your audience to new authorities. Some or most trade groups or organisations will provide a members page that links back to yours. This creates a reciprocal link, which can increase your search engine presence whilst also directing traffic from their visitors, giving you a greater competitive edge in the market.

Jewellery Trade Organisations

Below you will find a list of some of the main organisations that Jewellery retailers and Manufacturers are known to be part of. Becoming a member allows you to not only gain the resources and help they provide, but also enhance your own brand and build confidence, trust and authority for your online profile and business.