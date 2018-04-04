Chapelle Jewellery to open Gunwharf Quays Designer Outlet

Chapelle Jewellery to Open New Store in Gunwharf Quays Designer Outlet in May 2018.

Leading jewellery outlet retailer, Chapelle Jewellery has announced that it will open a new flagship store at Gunwharf Quays Designer Outlet.

Gunwharf Quays Designer Outlet is a bustling outlet centre, popular among local residents and visitors searching for designer brands at discount prices. The approximately 1000sq ft Chapelle Jewellery store will offer a wide range of designer watches and jewellery, from diamond engagement rings to fashion styles at discount prices. They will showcase designer watch brands from Casio, Emporio Armani, Dreyfuss & Co and Luminox with discounts of up to 50% off the RRP.

Tony Richards, the MD of Chapelle Jewellery, commented that, “Chapelle Jewellery are incredibly excited to open our new store in the Gunwharf Quays Designer Outlet, a premier shopping centre in Portsmouth. We look forward to becoming a member of the Gunwharf Quays community and building upon our reputation for designer watch and jewellery brands at cheaper prices than the high street. We hope that existing Gunwharf Quays customers and new visitors will enjoy the shopping experience and products we have on offer.”

The new store will be located within the original Jamie Oliver restaurant site and it will be open seven days a week. Monday to Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 6pm.

For latest Jewellery Retail News visit https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/category/retail-jewellery-news/