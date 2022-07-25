Charles Nobel celebrates five decades of personalised craftmanship

Hapmshire-based, family-owned and run jewellery business, Charles Nobel is celebrating its 50th anniversary after serving three generations of local families over its lifetime.

Founded in 1972 by Keith and Jenny Bollard, the couple originally moved from the North of England to pursue a shared career ambition.

Jenny Bollard: “My husband has always worked in jewellery, managing shops for various wholesalers, independents, and H. Samuel in its early stages. He always loved the emotive side of the industry, creating something which people can treasure for many years – and he recognised that personalisation was key to making a product truly special.

“Keith’s devotion to the industry was contagious and before I knew it, I was fully immersed myself. I had also seen first-hand the value of bespoke retail experiences, having worked as a freelancer in various customer service roles in the past. With Keith’s years of experience and our combined interests, we decided to launch our own independent jewellery business within a bustling Hampshire market town. We wanted somewhere with a strong community, where we knew we could build a positive reputation and create customers for life.”

Over the years, Charles Nobel has expanded its customer base beyond Hampshire – with clients now travelling from as far as Cheshire to visit the shop. Jenny puts much of the success of their company down their highly personalised service, as well as building a reputation within the local community:

“Word of mouth has been a powerful tool for us, with many of our customers recommending our services to their friends and family.”

Keith and Jenny’s son Piers is now Director of the business and is set to carry Charles Nobel forwards, while preserving its rich heritage and values: “Mass produced jewellery simply doesn’t have the same impact as something which has been carefully crafted with bespoke needs in mind. I never tire of seeing how much people appreciate our work on an emotional level. It is heart-warming to know that over five decades, we have given so many people a product they will cherish for a lifetime“.

Looking to the future, Charles Nobel is focusing on enhancing its range of diamond jewellery – an area in which the business has built a strong reputation over the past 50 years.

Piers continued: “We want to focus on our best performing areas to secure the future of the business. We have chosen to refine our offering and focus on what we do best – and what we know our customers want. I’m proud of the business my parents have developed and its positive impact on the local community. I’m looking forward to building and growing the success of Charles Nobel over the coming years, while staying true to our values and continuing to provide bespoke services known and loved by our customers.”