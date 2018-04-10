Cheffins is strengthening its position as one of the leading regional fine art auction houses with the appointment of Steven Collins as Head of Jewellery, Silver and Watches.

Steven joins the Cambridge-based team after over 30 years in the jewellery, silver and watch industry. Previously having worked for Asprey, Garrard & Co, the London Assay Office and a series of other reputable jewellers Steven is an FGA and DGA qualified gemmologist with international experience in the buying and grading of gem stones. He also has significant experience in the identification of Rolex, Omega and other leading wristwatch brands as well as extensive knowledge of antique silverware.

Led by Jonathan Law, the Cheffins’ Fine Art department has gone from strength to strength in recent years and has hosted a number of stellar sales in recent months. The department has recently been responsible for the sale of undiscovered artworks from both Giacometti and Guercino, whilst also being instrumental in some of the largest collective sales in the market.

Luke Macdonald, Director in Cheffins Fine Art Department comments: “We are thrilled to welcome Steven to the team and his diverse experience ought to go some way to help Cheffins to strengthen our already well-established jewellery and watch sales. Having previously worked in the private market, Steven will be able to bring a new perspective to the role which will be of great benefit to the department and to any new or existing clients.”

Steve Collins comments: “I am excited to be joining Cheffins, one of the country’s leading auction houses, and look forward to helping them increase the firm increase its international presence in the jewellery, silver and watch departments. I’ve been in the trade all my working life and I’m really looking forward to meeting new and existing clients here”

For more information, contact the Fine Art team on t: 01223 213343

