Combining the delights of art and scent – Senti Fiori

Senti Fiori is an innovative, luxurious jewellery range created by mother-daughter design team Selina and Sarah.

The Senti Fiori lotus jewellery set, made of solid 925 sterling silver, is hallmarked and handcrafted in the United Kingdom by acclaimed silversmiths and jewellers.

The lotus piece makes a bold statement with its unique, physical design and with a slight twist of its centre, the fragrance will be released. The wearer can opt to use her own favourite perfume or the signature Senti Fiori 100% natural perfume oil.

The set is an interchangeable system which allows the wearer to customise her look. This extensive and versatile set includes two different widths of solid, hallmarked, sterling silver chokers, one leather choker, a pair of matching lotus earring studs, a solid sterling silver perfume bottle, a delicate round case for the fragrance pads and a pair of tweezers. The lotus piece can be worn as a brooch or as a pendant, a perfect centrepiece for all occasions.

The first Senti Fiori set was the product of a complex journey. Through several iterations of design concepts to meeting the right artisanal partners, it was a project that was met with its share of challenges. The result of the first set revealed a concept never to be fully realised before, and this ambitious venture spurred on the inspiration to create six additional flower sets to grow the collection.

The launch of the Senti Fiori lotus set is the first of an evergreen garden of high-quality, artisanal pieces that are everlasting and timeless.

Visit their website at https://sentifiori.com/ to see the full range or follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sentifiori/

About Senti Fiori

Senti Fiori celebrates luxury and eloquence and brings together the artisanal talents of craftspeople who have collaborated to create a unique work of art. The essence of Senti Fiori speaks to those who appreciate the timelessness and elegance of high quality craftsmanship. Inspired by the purity and poise of the majestic lotus flower, this handcrafted, limited edition set is perfect for the woman who demands perfection.

What is Senti Fiori range?

The first concept of the unique jewellery pieces in the first and current set is inspired by the lotus flower. The lotus has a number of meaningful symbols, and depending on the colour of the lotus the meaning can be very specific. For example, the red lotus can represent ascension birth and enlightenment, or what some would consider to be new beginnings. Other meanings include eloquence, purity and devotion.

The set is made of 925 sterling silver. Through a trusting collaboration with acclaimed silversmiths and jewellers, the Senti Fiori lotus set was created by hand, hallmarked and engraved in the United Kingdom. The current set consists of:

The lotus flower as the feature piece. The adorning flower features a coloured enamel and is embellished with Swarovski crystal, measuring approximately 5cm in diameter. https://sentifiori.com/products/lotus_set

A pair of lotus studs, which match the heart of the flower

A wide collar choker available in XS/M and M/XL

A finer width choker available in XS/M and M/XL

A pair of tweezers for handling the perfume pads

A majestic perfume bottle A small round case in the flower that holds the perfume pad

A delicate round case to store the perfume pads

The set is made even more versatile with the addition of a wide leather choker, which is adjustable and discreet. The choker is made with premium leather and is produced in Germany.

The varied materials and styles in this set make it versatile to wear for all occasions.

For safe and careful storage of the delicate pieces, the entire set is housed in a handmade wooden, leather-covered box. Everything from the contents to the case has been thoughtfully designed and selected. There was no cutting corners or compromise on quality. Senti Fiori embodies authenticity, consistent high quality and a wild imagination for the beautifully impossible.

What makes Senti Fiori Unique?

The emanating perfume from the flower is one of the features which sets apart Senti Fiori from any other jewellery. It makes a bold statement with its unique, physical design but it also carries a mood with the addition of fragrance. With a slight twist of the lotus flower, the fragrance will be released. You may use the original Senti Fiori fragrance, elect to use your own, or opt for no fragrance. Absorbent cotton pads are included in the set which are cased inside the flower and act as the carrier for the fragrance. The fine tweezers included in the set will help to you to prep and insert the cotton pads with the perfume.

Senti Fiori intends to harness the power and influence of scent, as it is related to memory. The combination of distinct scents and beautiful jewellery can be a part of some precious and memorable moments and experiences, which Senti Fiori insists on creating for the wearer. As well as being uniquely beautiful and fragrant, the Senti Fiori lotus set is an interchangeable system which can be worn a number of ways. The three different choker styles offer a range of ways to wear the lotus, depending on the occasion or the look you want to achieve. The multi-functional lotus can be worn as a clip on brooch on the wide leather choker, the wide silver collar choker and as a pendant on the thin silver choker.

The Senti Fiori flower sets will be produced in a very limited quantity. No more than 77 sets per colour will be made and each flower will have its own unique marking to indicate which edition it is.

Founders: Selina and Sarah Gordon-Zuiderveld

Contact: info@sentifiori.com; selina@sentifiori.com

