Counterfeit Watch Scandal: London Jeweller Faces Justice

Baldeep Singh Arora, the owner of 5 Star Trading Ltd located on Goulston Street, London, near Aldgate East Station, has been sentenced to a significant prison term.

The conviction comes after the discovery of £700,000 worth of fake luxury watches, marking a substantial breach of trust within the luxury goods market. This incident has drawn attention from Tower Hamlets Council’s Trading Standards officers and highlights ongoing challenges in the fight against counterfeit luxury items.

The Discovery and Sentencing

During an inspection in 2017, authorities found 132 counterfeit watches, including brands like Rolex, Omega, Hublot, and Cartier, along with various accessories within 5 Star Trading.

Arora attempted to remove a box of watches during the inspection but was stopped. On 25 January 2024, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, specifically for trademark infringements involving numerous luxury watches. A second charge related to an additional 141 watches was deferred.

A History of Offences

It is notable that this is not Arora’s first encounter with the law on similar charges. Having been previously prosecuted for offences in 2003 and 2008, his repeat offenses demonstrate a persistent disregard for intellectual property laws and the integrity of the luxury goods market. The council has also initiated a proceeds of crime investigation into Arora’s finances, which may compel him to repay the profits gained from his illegal activities.

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor, told:

“Selling counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime. It takes money away from legitimate businesses and the faked items are usually lower quality and can be unsafe. We will continue to inspect businesses in our borough and take action against anyone selling fake goods.”