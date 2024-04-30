De Beers Group Moves Auctions Headquarters to Botswana

De Beers Group has officially announced the relocation of its Auctions business headquarters from Singapore to Gaborone, Botswana.

This strategic decision aims to streamline operations and enhance the efficiency of its activities, marking another step in the company’s long-standing relationship with the Botswana diamond sector.

Background and Business Rationale

The move builds on the success of De Beers Global Sightholder Sales, which relocated from the United Kingdom to Botswana in 2013.

The transition of the Auctions headquarters is expected to foster stronger partnerships, drive cost efficiencies, and contribute to the development of essential industry skills within Botswana.

De Beers’ consolidation of its auction operations in Botswana is intended to support the country’s stature as a growing global hub for the diamond industry.

Operational and Industry Impact

During the relocation period, De Beers Group Auctions will temporarily pause operations and sales events to ensure a seamless transition and maintain the high level of service their customers expect. This decision underscores the importance of operational continuity and customer service in De Beers’ business strategy.

Al Cook, Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the move: “I am very pleased that we are consolidating our global diamond trading business under one roof. Our Global Sightholder Sales business has successfully operated in Botswana for 11 years, so it is a logical and positive move to transfer our Auctions business to the country. This move will drive cost efficiencies and support our customers’ needs. I am confident that it will also support the further development of the vibrant diamond sector in Botswana.”

Representing the Government of Botswana, Emma Peloetletse, Permanent Secretary to the President, highlighted the national benefits of this decision: “The relocation of De Beers’ Auctions business to Botswana underscores Botswana’s growing role as a global hub for the diamond industry and will further enhance our economy and bolster skills development in the sector.”

Industry Outlook

The relocation of De Beers Group Auctions to Botswana is not only a significant logistical move but also a strategic enhancement of the nation’s role in the global diamond market.

This development is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to Botswana, including job creation and the advancement of local expertise in diamond trading and auctioneering.

For the global jewellery industry, this reinforces the central role of Botswana as a key player in the diamond supply chain, promising stability and growth in the provision of quality gemstones.