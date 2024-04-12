Discover the World of Antique and Pre owned Jewellery

When it comes to investing in jewellery, it can be tempting to shop the latest collections – but you could be missing a trick.

Buying antique or vintage jewellery can be a smart move for more than one reason, as you’re allowing some preowned pieces to re-shine and giving all the love and care poured into each piece a second life.

Vintage clothing has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Fashion fans have eagerly tapped into the preowned designer clothes market, revelling in the opportunity it provides to create a look that they know can’t be copied. Selecting your pieces from our collections of used jewellery will allow you to dress your look from a range of classic designers, such as Tiffany and Cartier.

Green Credentials

Buying antique designer jewellery is sustainably very sound. Some of the cost attached to luxury jewellery comes from sourcing the precious stones and metals. This is also true of the craftsmanship that’s used to create something that’s delicate, but strong, like the clasp on a necklace or bracelet.

If you consider the work that goes into each piece, the idea of giving a second-hand diamond tennis bracelet or Boodles second hand jewellery simply makes good sense.

Owning Timeless Classics

The reason that names such as Cartier, Tiffany, Van Cleef & Arpels are held in such high regard owes much to their stunning designs. In fact, it is the movie stars and celebrities of the past that showed us how to wear designer pieces with flair. Rather than tap into current trends, making the decision to buy second hand jewellery will allow you to access classic pieces that simply never lose their sparkle.

Hard-to-finds

Shopping pre loved jewellery lines means that you could discover a superb investment. When looking at pre owned jewellery, pre-owned watches can include discontinued and rare wristwatches, including vintage Rolex or Omega timepieces that have come back onto the preowned market.

Value for Money

Second hand diamonds and gold second hand jewellery can often be picked up at a more reasonable price than brand new pieces. Shopping pre owned jewellery could see you source a 3 stone diamond ring second hard or second-hand platinum ring second hand for less than price of these pieces on the brand-new market.

Sourcing Second Hand Jewellery

If you’ve ever searched ‘second hand jewellery shop near me’, you may be surprised at the number of places that you can buy pre owned jewellery.

Second hand jewellery can often be picked up at local antiques shops, however they may not specialise in jewellery or watches, so you may find that their ranges are not expansive.

Jewellers

Many jewellers, including S&R Jewellers,, will have a range of pre-owned jewellery. A jeweller is a great place to shop for vintage jewellery and a good jeweller will be able to take you through their collection in detail. You may be able to pick up second hand diamond trilogy rings or second hand Cartier jewellery and you could even find, at a jewellers, that you have multiple options when it comes to styles and settings. If you’re seeking second hand Tiffany jewellery, in particular, S&R Jewellers have one of the largest collections of preowned Tiffany in the UK.

Buying at Auction

The vast majority of jewellery sold at auction is either Vintage 20th Century or Antique, from the 18th or 19th century. You will find that, as with jewellers, there are jewellery specialists on hand to advise you on the pieces that you are interested in and they may offer guidance on what to look for, such as cut and clarity in diamonds.

Buying pre owned jewellery at auction will deliver in terms of range and quantity and you might even find that you are able to pick up several pieces from the same collection.

Second Hand Jewellery Marketplaces

When shopping used jewellery, there are a huge number of online marketplaces with an array of different brands, designers, eras and collections on offer. With a huge range of choices, it can be tempting to think that you’ve found the bargain of the century. And you may have, but buying from a second hand market place may see you also have to make a purchase that you can’t verify before you buy.

Buying preowned jewellery does come with some considerations; if buying from a reputable retailer or auction house, you will find that they will have their own checks in place.

Let’s take a look at what to look for when buying used jewellery.

Seller’s Reputation

Whether you’re buying second hand designer jewellery or vintage Art Deco jewellery in the UK, it is important to buy from a reputable seller. Pawnbrokers, auction houses and high end luxury jewellers stake their reputations against each sale, with verification beginning when they buy second hand pieces.

A good jeweller will have asked the person selling 2nd hand jewellery to provide evidence of ownership and provenance before they make an offer for the piece/s in question.

This means that they will also be able to produce for to future buyers.

Provenance and Paperwork

Both provenance and paperwork are key to assessing the true value of the second hand piece up for sale. The provenance of the piece helps to evidence its journey from the producer to the current day. Provenance is supported by accompanying paperwork, such a receipt. A sale of preowned luxury jewellery, like a second hand diamond necklace or a second hand sapphire and diamond ring, should have receipts of every other previous sale. Ideally, the piece will also have its original boxing and certification. This can be especially true of high end watch brands, such as IWC and Rolex.

Stamp of Approval

Some vintage pieces will be unbranded. This can be especially true of antique jewellery. Second hand gold jewellery and other precious metals will have hallmarks stamped on the pieces under review. A good jeweller will be able to both show and explain the importance of these, verifying the quality of the jewellery.

Shop Pre-owned or Buy Brand New?

Investing in luxury jewellery should be a pleasurable experience, so both options should be enjoyable. However, there may just be a few more pros to buying pre-owned jewellery than opting for a brand new piece.

Luxury jewellery piece can be works of art, with hours of design flair and craftsmanship going into each piece. To have new generations re-wear these pieces is very much in keeping with the legacy pieces that brands, like Cartier and Tiffany, created with care and love. In terms of precious stones, optimising the stones that have already been mined is a very green and sustainable driver to shop preowned.

With a wealth of opportunities to find something special, exploring the world of preowned jewellery may, ultimately, be more rewarding.