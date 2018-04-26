Everything You Need To Know About a Choker Necklace

Fashion is ever so unpredictable with its boomeranging trends. The good things come back but with a slight update. The 90’s trends have made a remarkable comeback and fashion enthusiasts can be seen wearing belly shirts, floral dresses, neon accents and of course, choker necklaces.

Choker necklaces have been around for hundreds of years. If you look carefully, you will realize chokers are reinvented every decade. Curators of Jewelry Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) Boston, Yvonne Markowitz, the Rita J. Kaplan and Susan B. Kaplan said that the origin of a simple choker necklace dates back to 1500 BC. Chokers are trending hard with the fashion crowd. It is a versatile piece of jewelry and looks good with almost everything. In 2016, thin, delicate and understated chokers created a lot of buzz in the fashion industry. You might be curious to know where these elegant necklaces first originated, I did a little research and found that they go further back than I imagined.

History of the choker necklace

Like any other popular fashion, the choker necklace also has a long and storied history. It was a part of Chinese, Indian, Native American and Egyptian cultures for centuries. Surprisingly, the choker was a symbol of violence and control. But with the passage of time, it developed into a symbol of female power. Let’s dig more into the history of the choker necklace.

In East Africa, chokers played a role in many rituals. Brides had often worn beautifully crafted, brightly colored chokers for their ceremonies, and the choker had become the preferred jewelry style of married women. During the 1700’s, it was a style favored by the Royals in Spain and England. However, in France, people adopted the style with a much deeper purpose than to embellish themselves. Women used to wear red ribbons to pay tribute to the victims of the guillotine. In fact, in 1798, the choker became a political dress during the French revolution. Later in the 1800s, it had again become a Royal trend. Alexandra, Princess of Wales, wore pearls and velvet to cover a scar on her neck. The practice of the choker in the 90s is the one we are most familiar with.

How to Style a Choker Necklace

A choker necklace looks good with all outfits and is a great addition to any casual or formal dress. You can try different styles like a delicate layered chain, a bandana choker, a thin ribbon tied in a bow, chunky chain, and a crystal encrusted choker necklace. Pair it up with all black and tie all your hair up for a daring look. You can also wear it with a denim jacket and t-shirts. The choker is delicate and adds a different mood to your look. It enhances the beauty of even the simplest of your dresses.

DIY Chokers



A Choker necklace is the most elegant and economical piece of jewelry ever made. There are many exquisite choker necklaces available in the market. Either you purchase or make it at your home, it’s your choice. If you can’t find a choker of your choice, you can make one yourself. A quick search on YouTube and Pinterest will generate plenty of DIY tutorials. When you go to the craft store for supplies, don’t forget to bring a store’s discount coupon to lower the cost. These necklaces are satin and super stylish, and they will always come back into fashion repeatedly. So the next time you are looking for a stylish addition to your list of accessories, buy a choker necklace.

For a woman who isn’t concerned with following the trends, it is a refreshing alternative to diamonds and chains. Wear a choker necklace once in your life. It’s worth trying. Trust me!

Article written by: Christine Rudolph, who is passionate about fashion, fitness and lifestyle trends. She is also a blogger, writer and a technology freak.

