Fair and transparent jewelry platform

Where there is trust there is fairness – and both of these are equally important in the jewelry industry. As the online space gains more importance, jewelry companies are shifting their attention towards online platforms that can help them not only to sell online but to network with vendors, partners and possible

buyers.

The upcoming Gelior platform is built on this idea: to provide a common ground for all industry players and allow them to transact and fulfill orders online.

As bigger sales platforms (Amazon, eBay, etc.) already offer the possibility for jewelers to sell online, you might ask: how is the Gelior Marketplace any different?

Gelior is different, because it focuses not only on Business to Customer (B2C) transactions, but offers a space for Business to Business (B2B) transactions as well. As a manufacturer, you can find retailers to work with, while as a retailer you can find diamond dealers, wholesalers or manufacturers – from all over the world.

Are you an independent designer who is looking for a manufacturer to create what you have dreamed up? You will find the most reputable manufacturers to choose from on the Gelior platform.

Are you looking to reach multiple online sales platforms without having to manage each one separately? It’s enough to upload your styles to Gelior and the rest will be automated – no multiple data entry is necessary.

Reputation, trust and ethical sourcing

Our goal is to provide maximum transparency to our members so everyone can do business in an equitable way. Our platform filters out unethical players and ensures independent quality control on how smart contracts between parties are fulfilled.

Gelior ensures reliable tracking of goods from source to destination and creates a trusted environment via feedback loops. Basically, it is a self-policing environment where good behavior is rewarded and bad behavior is punished.

Multi-channel sales connection

Discover new sales opportunities and maximize your revenue stream – all with minimum effort. Gelior includes a multichannel listing management, allowing you to easily replicate listings on e-commerce channels like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify and more. The first tool of this kind for the jewelry industry.

Furthermore, Gelior enables the quick and efficient setup of web shops, and allows you to link to production ERPs or inventory systems via the Gelior API. By automating the dataflow between transacting parties along the entire length of the supply chain, it contributes to transparency and ease of use.

Connection to suppliers and service providers

Jewelry equipment suppliers, casting & 3D printing companies are equally important players of this industry. Their presence on the platform allows you to find tools and equipment quickly, and to place with a click of a button. Or you can find local or global service providers with whom you can work on single jobs or build a long term partnership.

Gelior Online Conference on November 5 th, 2020

As we had to give up our plan of introducing Gelior to the public on tradeshows this year, we decided to hold an online event to present our platform to jewelers across the world. We invite you to join us on November 5th, 2020, between 2 pm – 3:30 pm (EST) for an online introduction to the Gelior Marketplace. A maximum of 100 participants will be able to join the presentation. At the end everybody will receive a chance to try out the platform with a free plan.

Main topics and the registration form are available here.