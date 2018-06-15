Family-run Scottish Jewellers Reveals New Website

McGowans Jewellers, established in 1895, has unveiled its new mobile friendly website at www.mcgowansjewellers.com. The company with 3 stores in Glasgow and Aberdeen has become known as one of Scotland’s most trusted and reputable jewellers, and is now upgrading their online presence.

McGowans specialise in diamond, coloured gem stone and re-conditioned jewellery, and currently have two stores in the iconic Argyll Arcade in Glasgow and one in the popular shopping destination of Union Street in Aberdeen. The jewellers, now a 4th generation family business, is now updating their presence online with an elegant new mobile-friendly website boasting a range of new features. The website will allow customers to view a vast selection of products, as well as find key information on stores. Visitors to the website will also be able to read the latest McGowans news and find jewellery inspiration and gift guides in the new blog.

Nicola McCann, Managing Director, said, “It is important that the business keeps up with digital trends, which is why we made the decision to launch a new fully responsive website. It will help to improve the brand experience for our customers and make shopping with McGowans even easier. Whilst it is necessary for us to keep in mind our strong history and heritage dating back to 1895, it is also key that we accommodate market trends and cater to our customer’s needs. Bricks and mortar stores have always been the core of our business, but we will additionally be looking ahead to build on this with a full e-commerce presence in the future.”

Just as the business has progressed through generations, many regular customers can say their parents, or even their grandparents, have bought jewellery throughout their lives in McGowans. The jewellers hope that the introduction of their new website will help this to continue for generations to come. Indeed, family trade has encountered many changes over the years, in terms of stock, stores and the relationship with technology. From the initial set up at the well-known Barras market in Glasgow through to online business, McGowans maintain their core values of exceptional quality, outstanding value for money and high standards of personal service in everything they do.

You can visit McGowans new site at www.mcgowansjewellers.com to view a wide range of their stunning jewellery.

