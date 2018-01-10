Fine Group launch new dazzling diamond collection

Antwerp – Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Fine Group is delighted to unveil their new corporate identity flanked by the launch of a new dazzling diamond jewellery collection.

Today, to mark this significant milestone, the company proudly announced the introduction of their new brand identity, reflecting both the heritage of the company as well as its vision for the future. “We’ve kept the visual elements that honoured our history but we emphasised our forward-thinking mindset and our focus on creativity,” quoted Viral Kothari, Director of the Fine Jewellery Group.

With the writing of this new chapter, Fine Group will be launching various inspiring jewellery collections embodying elegance, boldness and simplicity at VicenzaOro in January 2018. The exquisite lines, elevated by the implementation of the latest technologies, are engineered to hit the most strategic retail price points while maintaining an exciting and timeless look. By unleashing its full creativity, the company offers more than a spark but a subtle twist on traditional designs.

“It has never been a more exciting time than now to be a part of the Fine team. The brand identity and the launch of these captivating and daring collections all reflect our enthusiasm and unique approach to connect with customers,” says Alain Biesterveld, Marketing Manager for the Fine Group.

In today’s challenging economical climate where trends are moving rapidly, the company firmly believes in achieving a balanced dialogue between cutting-edge technology, design aesthetics and price. Every creation brings back a sense of individuality and illustrates accurately Fine’s pursuit for perfection and innovation.

About Fine Jewellery

Established in 1987, Fine Jewellery was among the first few factories to set up an international jewellery unit in SEEPZ Mumbai.

Fine Group of Companies is a dynamic and progressive diamond jewellery manufacturer with a strong focus on cutting edge technology, product development and customer relationship management.

The core business strategy of the group is to provide our customers with a large tailored selection of jewellery styles, while maintaining consistency of product quality and prompt delivery of production orders.

Being one of the leading manufacturers of diamond jewellery with an unparalleled global industry experience the group commits to deliver more than client’s expectations in terms of quality, service, design and ethics.

With our marketing arms based in Antwerp and New York, the Fine Group of Companies is firmly present around the globe.

Please visit http://www.fine-jewellery.com/ for more information