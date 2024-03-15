First Speakers Announced for Retail Jewellers’ Congress at NAJ Summit

The JET Business Network (JBN) has revealed the first group of speakers for the Retail Jewellers’ Congress, set for 24 June 2024.

This event, part of the NAJ Summit, is designed to guide jewellery retailers through the complexities of today’s changing market landscape.

With the theme “Think Different to Be Different,” the congress encourages participants to reconsider their approaches in response to evolving consumer demands and technological progress.

Speakers Announced

Nikolas Venios from The Ideas Agency will lead a session on innovation, focusing on new methods of problem-solving. He aims to encourage participants to think creatively and explore different solutions to challenges within the jewellery retail sector.

Jonathan Ratcliff, a management consultant, will discuss the often-overlooked aspects of business leadership. By sharing insights from his own professional experiences, Ratcliff will highlight the importance of recognizing and addressing leadership blind spots, providing practical advice for attendees.

Nick Latimer, a tax expert, will cover the essential tax considerations for businesses undertaking new ventures or planning for the succession of family-owned jewellery businesses. His presentation will outline key aspects of tax planning and the utilization of tax reliefs, aiming to inform retailers about the financial implications of their decisions.

Michael Donaldson, JBN Facilitator, emphasizes the congress’s objective with the phrase, “To thrive in tomorrow’s world of jewellery retailing, we need to Think Different – to be Different.” This reflects the congress’s goal of providing delegates with the knowledge and strategies needed to succeed in the changing jewellery industry landscape.

About the NAJ Summit 2024

The congress forms part of the larger NAJ Summit, a weekend event from 22-24 June 2024 at the Park Regis Hotel, Birmingham. The summit includes the Congress and the Valuers’ Conference by the Institute of Registered Valuers, creating a rich programme for industry professionals.

The NAJ has set ticket prices to encourage attendance from jewellery business teams, offering discounts for multiple bookings. This pricing strategy reflects the importance of shared learning and the event’s role in professional growth. Ticket prices start at £245 + VAT for members, with higher rates for non-members, aiming to make the summit accessible to a wide audience.

As in past years, the Retail Jewellers’ Congress at the NAJ Summit 2024 looks set to be is a worthwhile event for those looking to engage with innovative ideas and strategies. As our industry moves through a transformative phase, events like this are vital for promoting a culture of innovation and adaptability among independent retailers.