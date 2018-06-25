FIYAH Student Jewellery Design Competition 2018

FIYAH Jewellery is running a student design competition this summer with students participating from Birmingham Academy of Jewellery, Glasgow School of Art and Central Saint Martins among others. The competition is held to help budding jewellery designers and artists advance their work.

FIYAH supports superb craftsmanship and students that are passionate and enthusiastic about creating jewellery. The brief is to create or design a piece that is unique and has personal symbolism. The competition is open to all students aged 17 or over, the winner will receive £1000, and a selection of submissions will be displayed in a virtual exhibition space. The deadline for entry is 31st August.

Outlined below are the entry criteria, including: The mediums that can be used for the competition, age restrictions and how you can submit your final product.

Brief:

Create or design a piece of jewellery that is unique and has personal symbolism to you.

Prize:

The winner will receive £1000, and a selection of submissions will be displayed in a virtual gallery space.

Rules & Requirements:

Your submission can be a sculpture, CAD file, sketch, painting, technical drawing, animation, digital illustration, a piece of jewellery or any other appropriate medium

By submitting, you agree that you are aged 17 or over

Any submission submitted after the deadline will not be considered

One submission per student

You may submit as an individual or group

Your final piece must be sent to jd@fiyah.com

Formatting:

Please use the file format .zip for your upload

Title the uploaded file with your name and university

if your submission is a physical object, please photograph to the best of your ability and upload below

Deadline:

August 31st, 2018

Good luck to anyone who enters, and find out more about the competition at: FIYAH.com/sdc

